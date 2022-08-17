Two months of works to rebuild sections of a village road are set to begin soon, causing overnight closures.

The road reconstruction works in Belton and Manthorpe will start on Monday September 19 until mid-November.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “The A607 through Belton and Manthorpe is starting to deteriorate, so we’ve taken the decision to make improvements now before it gets any worse.

The A607 in Belton. Image via Google Streetview (58709507)

“As part of these improvements, we’ll be excavating nearly a mile of current carriageway and rebuilding it using nearly 10,000 tonnes of tarmac and other road-building materials.

“We’re also taking the opportunity to re-waterproof Belton Bridge as part of the scheme to minimise disruption here in the future, with work underway now.”

LCC has released details of the three phases of work, but all dates are subject to weather and other unforeseen circumstances.

Phase 1 involves the re-waterproofing of Belton Bridge, which is ongoing until early September, with 24/7 temporary traffic signals at both ends of the bridge.

The next phase, concerning the A607 in Belton, is set to commence from Monday 19 September for up to five weeks, on weekday evenings only.

This will mean a night-time road closure of the A607 through Belton, between the two entrances to Belton village, from 7pm to 6am.

The diversion route will go via the A607 / A52 / A15 / A153, and vice versa.

Work to the A607 in Manthorpe will be done as part of Phase 3, planned to begin from Monday October 17 for up to three weeks, with work only taking place on weekday evenings.

This work will lead to night-time road closures of the A607 through Manthorpe, between the old rectory and the southern entrance of Low Road, from 7pm to 6am.

The diversion route will go via A607 / A52 / A15 / A153, and vice versa.

Coun Davies added: “We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum throughout the project, including keeping Belton Bridge open under temporary signals while we re-waterproof it, keeping the A607 through Belton and Manthorpe open during the day to help keep people moving and maintaining access for residents and emergency vehicles during our working hours.

“We’ve also chosen to carry these works out at a time when we’re expecting far less traffic through the area due to other A607 improvement works we’re carrying out near Leadenham under a full road closure.”

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.

