A planned road closure will take place next month so that the carriageway can be patched.

Lincolnshire County Council have notified residents of a temporary traffic regulation order, which will see the whole length of Five Gates Lane in Londonthorpe.

The closure, set to begin on May 11 and continue until May 24, will allow carriageway patching works to take place.

Road closure sign. (15367806)

Signage detailing accurate dates and times will be displayed on site in advance of the works starting.

Diversion routes and alternative pedestrian access arrangements will be also signposted.

This information is also available in map form at https://one.network/

If you have any queries, or require further information, contact the LCC Customer Service Centre on 01522 782070.