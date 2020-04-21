The latest planning applications in the Grantham area
Published: 10:41, 21 April 2020
| Updated: 10:42, 21 April 2020
Grantham, S20/0494: Mr M Roach - Application for the modification or discharge of planning obligations (S19/1056) at Land South Of Barrowby Road.
Long Bennington, S20/0511: Mr R Webster - Landscaping at Land Off 6 Winters Lane.
Grantham, S20/0532: Mr G Cakebread - Erection of dwelling (Substitution of one dwelling on site of plots 1 and 2 of planning permission reference: S11/2065) at Former Shirley Croft Hotel Site Harrowby Road.
