A planning application has been submitted for a concrete block manufacturing facility.

The 2.5 hectares of land on Whalebone Lane, Little Ponton is currently a quarry used for limestone extraction.

This proposed development would include the construction and operation of the facility which will manufacture a range of concrete block products using limestone aggregates from the quarry.

Credit: Hughes Craven Ltd, Proposed Layout & Drainage Plan (53074486)

The proposed facility would be 32m in length, with a width of 5.9m and a height of 9.9m, but with site cabins, three cement silos and other machinery the overall footprint will approximately be 39.5m in length, with a width of 11.4m and a heigh of 13.9m.

As the facility would be located within a quarry, it would allow it to run more efficiently with minimal environmental impact, as all limestone aggregates used would be sourced from within the quarry.

If planning permission is granted there will be no need to build or alter any vehicle or pedestrian access to the site.

Credit: Hughes Craven Ltd, Batching Plant Plan (53074483)

Credit: Hughes Craven Ltd, Site Location Plan (53074495)