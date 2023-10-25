A request for screening opinion for a proposed new waste depot in Grantham has been submitted.

The new waste depot would be situated in Turnpike Close, Grantham, moving waste collection services away from Alexandra Road.

South Kesteven District Council approved £8 million of funding in September to construct the depot.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

The new site would cover a total area of 7.91 hectares and accommodate refuse fleet, housing repairs and vehicle maintenance facilities with associated offices and store building, HGV service yard and parking including a wash down area, car and cycle parking and landscaping.

The site was formerly Fenland Foods, which operated a processing factory and distribution centre until it closed down in 2018.

In previous SKDC meetings, councillors have voiced their support for the new depot over concerns of the current Alexandra Road site, as it causes noise pollution for surrounding residents.

The new site is proposed to open in April 2025.