Sedgebrook, S20/0141: Mr M Copley - Proposal: Return two semi detached dwellings back into one family dwelling (mainly internal alterations) at 5 Manor Farm, Allington Road.

Grimsthorpe, S20/0146: Coups, The Grimsthorpe & Drummond Castle Trust Estate Office - Conversion of various agricultural barns into 2no. Residential units at Featherwell Farm, Elsthorpe Road.

Sapperton, S20/0166: Mr Andrew Brookes - Change of use from C3 to C2 to provide a residential care home for up to four children at Sycamore Cottage, Braceby Road.

Planning Applications (30315532)

Great Gonerby, S20/0171: Mr Ian Marsh - Cut back tree from front of house at Highfield Lodge, 16 Green Street.

Allington, S20/0175: Mr R Smith - Prior notification for the erection of purpose agricultural building to be used in connection with farm holding at Lowfields Farm, Lowfields Lane.

Barkston, S20/0220: Mr & Mrs Eardley - Variation of condition 2 (approved plans) of S18/1029 to create a usable roofspace at land to rear of 21 West Street.

Caythorpe, S20/0268: Mr Fish - 1 Sweet Chestnut - Reduce western canopy to 3.5m, reduce northern canopy to 3m, reduce eastern canopy to 3m, reduce southern canopy to 4m and reduce crown by 2m at 22 High Street.

Kirkby Underwood, S20/0238: Mr and Mrs Moore - Non material amendment for a change of materials of planning permission S19/1438 at Woodhey Stainfield Road.

Barrowby, S20/0245: Mr Andrew Drummond-Hunt - Proposed front single storey extension at 25 Hedgefield Road.

Grantham, S20/0251: Mr Kevin Gench - T1. Eucalyptus: Remove tree to ground level. T2. Cedar: Remove tree to ground level. T3. Cedar: Remove tree to ground level. T4. Leylandii: Remove tree to ground level at 87 Harrowby Road.

Allington, S20/0259: Mr & Mrs Machin - Proposed Orangery (to the rear of the existing dwelling) at Corner House, the Green.

Grantham, S20/0262: Mr & Mrs C Fairbrother - Rear extension to dwelling at 12 Lime Grove.

Harlaxton, S20/0273: Mr Richard Miller - Two trees Pine/Conifer - T1 & T2 to be felled at 7 Pond Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/0275: Mr & Mrs G Wellesley - Demolition of rear conservatory. New roof to dwelling and conversion to allow for a first floor. Erection of single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions. Erection of front porch at 19 Glen Road.

Grantham, S20/0281: Mr David Steele - The proposal is to build above the existing garage and link utility to create an additional bedroom with en suite facility at 13 Southlands Drive.

Swinstead, S20/0284: Mr & Mrs Whitelam - Replace three x windows within front elevation of Listed Building at 14 High Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/0286: Dr Dallas Burston - Reserved matters sought for scale, appearance and landscaping for Plot B, and scale, appearance, landscaping and access for Plot C at the Old Quarry, Station Road.

Ancaster, S20/0287: Mr A Millsom - Lawful development certificate for the alterations to an existing wall (including location) and extension of garden at The Barn, 19A Ermine Street.

Harrowby, S20/0288: Section 73 application to vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning approval S18/2006, altering the associated parking provision, eliminating use of access onto corner of Hall lane and alterations to fenestration/layout at Harrowby Farm Yard, Hall Lane.

Grantham, S20/0289: Mr James Moore - T1- Poplar: Fell due to the tree posing a danger to children because branches have fallen in a children’s play area at The Mallard Business Park, Trent Road.

Ropsley, S20/0292: Mrs Christine Birkett - 1 Cedar- Reduce cedar on the side of the drive by 40% or nearest growth point, shape sides to match at The Birches, 18 High Street.

Colsterworth, S20/0295: Mr Chris Duggan - Non-Material amendment to planning approval S09/0795 to use a French drain at the front entrance of the site at 3 Witham View.

Grantham, S20/0298: Mr A Haddow - Garage extension (re-submission following S19/1084)(revised details) at 42 Gloucester Road.

Barkston, S20/0305: Mr Daryll Harvey - Proposed extensions and alterations to an existing dwelling, including raising the height of the existing eastern boundary wall atGreenacres, Honington Road.

Londonthorpe, S20/0312: Mr Rosling - Replace flat roof with pitched roof and alterations to the annexe at School Lodge, High Road.

