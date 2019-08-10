Planning applications for the Grantham area

Claypole, S19/1160: Mr S. Durant - rebuilding of shed at the rear of Holt Cottage, 5 Doddington Lane

Folkingham, S19/1234: Doctor Campbell Norman Smith - erection of a two storey building to serve as a studio/workshop on ground floor and residnetial accommodation at first floor level, including the erection of a temporary open-sided agricultural shed (a variation of planning permission S17/2286) at 3 Low Farm Drive

Osgodby, S19/1280: Mr Iain Hart - relocation of existing forestry enterprise including the installation of a biomass boiler within an existing building at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S19/1284: Lloyds Bank - listed building consent for works to the replacement of one external and one internal ATM and the removal of one external ATM with the aperture filled at Lloyds Bank, 42 St Peter’s Hill

Barkston ,S19/1296: Mr and Mrs P. Walker - erection of single storey extensions, demolition of car port and alterations at 60 Hough Road

Corby Glen, S19/1299: Ms R. Dawson - outline planning permission for the erection of one single storey dwelling with approval being sought for access and layout at land at Mussons Close, Swinstead Road

Great Gonerby, S19/1303: Mr James Meadows - erection of single storey side extension at 30 Elms View

Long Bennington, S19/1306: Mr Sam Smith - erection of log cabin and use of land for touring caravan for a forestry and agricultural worker at land to the west of the A1 trunk road

Little Bytham, S19/1307: Mr D. Langfield - erection of detached double garage at Lombardy House, Grange Lane

Great Ponton, S19/1308 and S19/1309: Mrs Pauline Southerington - conversion of farm buildings to form five residential dwellings at Church Farm, 3 Dallygate, plus listed building consent

Grantham, S19/1310: Mr V. Pilmor - erection of storage building, car parking and access improvements at Stanborough Press, Londonthorpe Road

Ingoldsby, S19/1311: Mr and Mrs T. Arnold - lawful development certificate for the creation of a new entrance/drive, hardstanding with on-site drainage, erection of garden walls and insertion of roof lights at The Rectory, Back Lane

Swinstead, S19/1335: Mr Edward Smith - stand alone double garage amended in size to enable two 2.7m wide openings in the front elevation at 7 Macham Close

Colsterworth, S19/1340: Mr S. Knott - internal alterations to listed building at Manor House, 4 School Lane

Belton, S19/1359: Lizzie Briggs - L-shaped agricultural barn and open-fronted extension at Peascliffe Farm, Gadds Lane