Planning applications for the Grantham area
Claypole, S19/1160: Mr S. Durant - rebuilding of shed at the rear of Holt Cottage, 5 Doddington Lane
Folkingham, S19/1234: Doctor Campbell Norman Smith - erection of a two storey building to serve as a studio/workshop on ground floor and residnetial accommodation at first floor level, including the erection of a temporary open-sided agricultural shed (a variation of planning permission S17/2286) at 3 Low Farm Drive
Osgodby, S19/1280: Mr Iain Hart - relocation of existing forestry enterprise including the installation of a biomass boiler within an existing building at Osgodby Farm, Hall Lane
Grantham, S19/1284: Lloyds Bank - listed building consent for works to the replacement of one external and one internal ATM and the removal of one external ATM with the aperture filled at Lloyds Bank, 42 St Peter’s Hill
Barkston ,S19/1296: Mr and Mrs P. Walker - erection of single storey extensions, demolition of car port and alterations at 60 Hough Road
Corby Glen, S19/1299: Ms R. Dawson - outline planning permission for the erection of one single storey dwelling with approval being sought for access and layout at land at Mussons Close, Swinstead Road
Great Gonerby, S19/1303: Mr James Meadows - erection of single storey side extension at 30 Elms View
Long Bennington, S19/1306: Mr Sam Smith - erection of log cabin and use of land for touring caravan for a forestry and agricultural worker at land to the west of the A1 trunk road
Little Bytham, S19/1307: Mr D. Langfield - erection of detached double garage at Lombardy House, Grange Lane
Great Ponton, S19/1308 and S19/1309: Mrs Pauline Southerington - conversion of farm buildings to form five residential dwellings at Church Farm, 3 Dallygate, plus listed building consent
Grantham, S19/1310: Mr V. Pilmor - erection of storage building, car parking and access improvements at Stanborough Press, Londonthorpe Road
Ingoldsby, S19/1311: Mr and Mrs T. Arnold - lawful development certificate for the creation of a new entrance/drive, hardstanding with on-site drainage, erection of garden walls and insertion of roof lights at The Rectory, Back Lane
Swinstead, S19/1335: Mr Edward Smith - stand alone double garage amended in size to enable two 2.7m wide openings in the front elevation at 7 Macham Close
Colsterworth, S19/1340: Mr S. Knott - internal alterations to listed building at Manor House, 4 School Lane
Belton, S19/1359: Lizzie Briggs - L-shaped agricultural barn and open-fronted extension at Peascliffe Farm, Gadds Lane
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.