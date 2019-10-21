Planning applications for the Grantham area

North Witham, S19/1581: Mr C. Mountain - to vary condition of 6 planning permission S16/1951 operating hours at New Earth Solutions (West) Ltd, on land off Honey Pot Lane

Grantham, S19/1589: Mr J. Ferguson - change of use of land to car park at land at Mowbeck Way

Grantham, S19/1621: Ms Jess Evans - two storey extension to side of existing dwellinghouse at 3 Hoylake

Planning applications (16697523)

Frieston, S19/1682: Mrs Rosemary Foster - partial demolition and rebuilding to remedy structural defects at Frieston Old Place, 9 Frieston Green, Frieston Road

Harlaxton, S19/1697: Mrs Pamela Stonehouse - crown lift and reduce by 30 per cent a laburnum, apple, plum and catalpa at 5 Manor Drive

Grantham, S19/1826: Mrs Smith - to demolish and replace the existing training facility, along with a new accommodation block to house six bedrooms plus additional parking for firefighters at Lincolnshire County Council’s fire station, Harlaxton Road

Sedgebrook, S19/1713: Mrs Lesley Hughes - change of use to dog agility training facility in School Lane

Barrowby, S19/1729: Mrs Becky Heyward - outline planning application for the erection of a community centre/village hall at the site of the former Royal British Legion, Low Road

Grantham, S19/1747: Mr Philip Lee - prior approval for the change of use of building from A1/A2 to C3 flats at 25 Wharf Road

Allington, S19/1756: Mr and Mrs R. Smith - outline planning permission for the erection of farmhouse with all matters reserved at land at Sewstern Lane

Grantham, S19/1759: Mr Geert Hindrik van Boven - construction of landing area at first floor level, including external staircase and replace existing window with double doors and construction of shed at 48 Dudley Road

Horbling, S19/1761: Mr G. Middleton - erection of two detached dwellings and formation of accesses at land between 27-39 Donington Road

Aslackby, S19/1763: Ms Helen Gibbs - listed building consent for the repair and replacement of existing windows at Moorfield House, Temple Road

Rippingale, S19/1782: Mr and Mrs A. Field-Lucas - single storey rear extension at Chaff Houses, High Street

Caythorpe, S19/1829: Mr S. Pattison - planning application for demolition of fire damaged building, erection of replacement waste management building (unit 6) for the storage of solid recovered fuel products and formation of landscaped bunding upon land at Caythorpe Materials Recovery Facility, Caythorpe Heath Lane

Oasby, S19/1841: Mr R. King - conversion of existing detached double garage to form additional living accommodation and erection of two-bay, Oak-framed garage to front at Stone Lodge, Ancaster Lane

Manthorpe, S19/1842: Mrs Joan Lincoln - reduce yew tree height to 7m, crown reduction by 30 per cent at St John the Evangelist Church, High Road