Planning applications for the Grantham area

Grantham, S19/1485: Miss L. Smith - change of use to the first floor to include D1 (non residential institution) use class at Unit 4, The Picture House, St Catherine's Road

Grantham, S19/1633: Mrs Tamsin Silver - prior approval for change of use from offices to a state-funded school at Newton Business Park, Newton Chambers Offices, Isaac Newton Way, Alma Park

Brandon, S19/1791: Mr and Mrs Steven and Donna Lang - non-material amendment to planning approval S18/1979 to remove a log burner and chimney from the barn roof and removal of window on the south of the barn at Hall Farm, Hall Road

Castle Bytham, S19/1799 and S19/1981: Mr Bob Herman - conversion of existing detached garage block into 'granny annexe' including provision of new porch extension, at Porters Barn, Morkery Lane, plus listed building consent

Rippingale, S19/1868: M. Free of Rippingale Parish Council - permanent retention of an existing portacabin and removal of container 'B' at Jubilee Playing Field, Pinfold Close

Claypole, S19/1891: Mr Harding - erection of garage at 107 Main Street

Sempringham, S19/2006: G. C. Mowbray Ltd - proposed replacement single storey extension including internal alterations at Mornington House Farm, Neslam Road

Ropsley, S19/1933: Emma Whytefield - fell and treat stumps of six sycamore trees and a lime tree at Ropsley House, 48 High Street

Harlaxton, S19/1936: Mr Nigel Large - maintain silver birch to control height and spread over highway with modest pruning and a 10 per cent reduction in height and spread; reduce a blue cedar in height and spread by 30 per cent as overhanging neighbour's property and lift crown to 2.75 metres to facilitate mowing; and remove a dying ornamental cherry tree at 53 High Street

Ropsley, S19/1963: Mr and Mrs Smith-Maxwell - conversion of stable to groom's cottage (residential) at South Lodge, Risewood Lane

Barkston, S19/1969: Mr and Mrs Tony and Hannah Stanford and Enguell - two storey extension to provide assisted living accommodation, single storey extension to enlarge ground floor bedrooms, construction of balconies to rear and side and veranda to front elevation at Minnett's Hill House, Minnett's Hill

Londonthorpe, S19/1979: Mr Paul Jarczewski of Woodland Trust - creation of a cycle route and cycle crossing at Londonthorpe Lane

Barrowby, S19/1982: Mr N. Taylor - proposed two storey side extension to replace existing garage at 24 Reedings Close

Londonthorpe, S19/2008: Mr N. Thompson - removal of lawson cypress and Norwegian spruce at Old Pump Cottage, 9 High Road

Frieston, S19/2009: Mr R. Burke - reduce silver birch by maximum of 1m and reshape to prevent unbalanced crown at Park Lodge, Hough Road

Ancaster, S19/2010: Mr R. Burke - removal of a mulberry tree in rear garden at Ancaster Hall, Ermine Street

South Witham, S19/2012: Mr Paul Hicks - install four electric charging stations and associated equipment at OK Diners, Great North Road

Grantham, S19/2014: Mr Nandu Potdar - rear single storey kitchen extension, attached side garage extension and integral garage relocation and internal alterations at 20A Hazelwood Drive

Grantham, S19/2015: DAO - change of use from a clothing shop (A1) to nails and beauty salon (sui generis) with no change to internal structure or front elevation at 29 High Street

Marston, S19/2016: Mrs Sarah Pearson - non-material amendment to planning approval S19/0350 to change the approved brick at Thaddeus House Farm, Main Street

Swayfield, S19/2017: Mr and Mrs S. S. Pryke - single storey side extension, internal and external alterations to include new roof and removal of chimney breast at Dovestone, Castle Bytham Road

Hough on the Hill, S19/2024: Mrs Liza Rider - reduce silver birch in height by 3m and in width by 1.5m to reduce shading to the house and garden at The Red Barn, New Hill

Allington, S19/2025: Mr Christopher Dicken - crown reduce apple tree by 50 per cent at 7 Park Road

Grantham, S19/2028: Mrs Val Hall - crown raise lawson cypress (previously described as spruce) up to 6m in height to the boundary line, prune back the branches above to the boundary line at Beacon Lodge, 21 Beacon Lane

Frieston, S19/2035: Mr and Mrs G. Rimmer - listed building consent for the removal of rear porch and erection of a timber framed rear entrance porch at Frieston House, 45 Hough Road

Colsterworth, S19/2036: Mr Roger Bruce - change of use from existing (detached) stable block into residential dwelling at Fallow Hill, Bourne Road