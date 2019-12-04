Planning applications for the Grantham area

Grantham, S19/1814: Mrs Rita McMath - replacement of portacabin to house pre-toddler unit at 107A-107B Dudley Road

Great Gonerby, S19/1901: Mr M. Whitney - erection of single storey dwelling with detached double garage at land at the rear of 4 Pond Street

Oasby, S19/1939 and S19/1940: Mr H. Middleton - proposed extensions and alterations at Oasby House, Village Street, plus listed building consent

Ropsley, S19/1963: Mr and Mrs Smith-Maxwell - conversion of stable to residential groom’s cottage at South Lodge, Risewood Lane

Fulbeck, S19/1984: Mrs C. Lewis - proposed single storey rear extension with matching materials and replacement windows and doors to dwelling at Don Ley, Sudthorpe Hill

Manthorpe, S19/2019: Chritopher Hallam - crown reduction of one willow tree by 20 per cent at Wilsford Cottage, 16 High Road

Castle Bytham, S19/2038: Welham - reduction in height of approximately 2-3m of mature hawthorn at Milvus House, 3 Glenside

Grantham,S19/2039 and S19/2040: Mr Ben French - listed building consent for the replacement of one external ATM sign at HSBC, 88 Westgate

Marston, S19/2041: Mrs Wendy Padgett - replace existing railings with 1.2m high railings at Marston County Primary School, School Lane

Grantham, S19/2042: Mrs Lorraine Masawi - proposed ground floor rear extension with provision for terrace, garage conversion, reconfiguration of existing dormer and porch conversion, floor plan redesign and all associated works at 354 Harlaxton Road

Caythorpe, S19/2044: Mr and Mrs Hartford - erection of one dwelling with detached garage and associated works at 27 Old Lincoln Road

Denton, S19/2063: Mr Ian Borne - proposed single storey extension at 312 Park Lane

Grantham, S19/2079: McCarthy and Stone - fell two lime trees to ground level at Martin Court, St Catherine’s Road

Castle Bytham, S19/2074: Mitchell - remove almond tree in the front garden between no. 4 and no. 5 Glenside

Castle Bytham, S19/2075: Rayner - reduction of a mature sycamore tree of up to 2m at School Farm Barn, High Street

