Home   News   Article

Planning applications for the Grantham area

By Marie Bond
-
marie.bond@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 07:00, 14 January 2020

Castle Bytham, S19/2038: Euan McLaren - reduction in height of approximately 2-3m of mature hawthorn at Milvus House, 3 Glenside

Grantham, S19/2177: Mr M. Brandreth - demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two dwellings at 26 Harrowby Lane

South Witham, S19/2200: Mrs Danni Twose - non material amendment for application S19/1671 (removal of brick quoins) at 9 Moor Lane

Planning applications (16697523)
Planning applications (16697523)

Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, S19/2206: Side prune two wild cherry trees at land at Old Post Lane

Colsterworth, S19/2204: David Wilson - approval of details required by conditions 5 (details of fire hydrant) of planning permission S18/1335) at land off Honey Pot Lane

Grantham, S19/2220 and S19/2221: Mr M. Rahman - conversion of upper floors to five self-contained flats at 96-97 Westgate, plus listed building consent

Grantham, S19/2222: Mr Peter Sowerby - refurbishment of lodge including replacement two storey extension at The Lodge, Old Lincoln Road, plus listed building consent

Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, S19/2228: Mrs Demetra Nottage - variation of condition 5 (staff numbers ) p p/p S19/0030 to allow up to eight staff at Pasture View, 124 Main Street

Corby Glen, S19/2235: Larkfleet Homes - residential development of 68 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space at land adjacent to the fire station off Bourne Road

Long Bennington, S19/2241: Webster Homes - revisions to fenestration/appearance and internal layout of planning permission S18/2289 at land at Vicarage Lane

Great Gonerby, S20/0001: Mr Brian Murphy - remove four leylandii trees and reduce two in height to 12ft at Sutton Lodge, 20 Green Street

Long Bennington, S19/0006: Mr Pocock - non material amendments to S19/0862 at 41 Main Road

Grantham, S20/0011: Mr Nicholas Foster - demolition of existing dwelling and erect two, three and four bedroom dormer bungalows at 78 Hill Avenue

Grantham, S20/0018: Mr Stephen Bourne - installation and erection of non-illuminated projecting sign at 30 St Peter’s Hill

Skillington, S20/0027: Buckminster Trust - fell group lawson cypress and prune lawson cypress group tops at The Abbey, Park Lane

Grantham, S220/0030: Mr and Mrs Hardingham - single storey front extension at 29 Northcliffe Road

Sedgebrook, S20/00353: Mr and Mrs Simon Bradley - single storey front extension at 10 Church Lane

Read more
GranthamHuman Interest

More by this author

Marie Bond
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE