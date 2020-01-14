Planning applications for the Grantham area

Castle Bytham, S19/2038: Euan McLaren - reduction in height of approximately 2-3m of mature hawthorn at Milvus House, 3 Glenside

Grantham, S19/2177: Mr M. Brandreth - demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two dwellings at 26 Harrowby Lane

South Witham, S19/2200: Mrs Danni Twose - non material amendment for application S19/1671 (removal of brick quoins) at 9 Moor Lane

Planning applications (16697523)

Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, S19/2206: Side prune two wild cherry trees at land at Old Post Lane

Colsterworth, S19/2204: David Wilson - approval of details required by conditions 5 (details of fire hydrant) of planning permission S18/1335) at land off Honey Pot Lane

Grantham, S19/2220 and S19/2221: Mr M. Rahman - conversion of upper floors to five self-contained flats at 96-97 Westgate, plus listed building consent

Grantham, S19/2222: Mr Peter Sowerby - refurbishment of lodge including replacement two storey extension at The Lodge, Old Lincoln Road, plus listed building consent

Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir, S19/2228: Mrs Demetra Nottage - variation of condition 5 (staff numbers ) p p/p S19/0030 to allow up to eight staff at Pasture View, 124 Main Street

Corby Glen, S19/2235: Larkfleet Homes - residential development of 68 dwellings with associated infrastructure, access and open space at land adjacent to the fire station off Bourne Road

Long Bennington, S19/2241: Webster Homes - revisions to fenestration/appearance and internal layout of planning permission S18/2289 at land at Vicarage Lane

Great Gonerby, S20/0001: Mr Brian Murphy - remove four leylandii trees and reduce two in height to 12ft at Sutton Lodge, 20 Green Street

Long Bennington, S19/0006: Mr Pocock - non material amendments to S19/0862 at 41 Main Road

Grantham, S20/0011: Mr Nicholas Foster - demolition of existing dwelling and erect two, three and four bedroom dormer bungalows at 78 Hill Avenue

Grantham, S20/0018: Mr Stephen Bourne - installation and erection of non-illuminated projecting sign at 30 St Peter’s Hill

Skillington, S20/0027: Buckminster Trust - fell group lawson cypress and prune lawson cypress group tops at The Abbey, Park Lane

Grantham, S220/0030: Mr and Mrs Hardingham - single storey front extension at 29 Northcliffe Road

Sedgebrook, S20/00353: Mr and Mrs Simon Bradley - single storey front extension at 10 Church Lane

Read more GranthamHuman Interest