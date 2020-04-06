Planning applications for the Grantham area

Grantham, S19/2155: Mr Christian Townsend Bird - To demolish two single garages and replace with 4 x self contained flats at 23 Wharf Road.

Swinstead, S20/0131: Mr Graham Underhill - Works and repairs to roof at Old School Yard, 8 Bourne Road.

Castle Bytham, S20/0236: Mr And Mrs Martin And Julie Dupree - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 of Planning Permission S18/0886 (Change of Use and carport to office accommodation and associated alterations) at Glen House, Glen Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Castle Bytham, S20/0393: Mr And Mrs Marrtin And Julie Dupree - Section 19 application to vary condition 2 of Listed Building Consent S18/0885 (Alteration to Listed Building) at Glen House, 63 Glen Road.

Colsterworth, S20/0463: Mr N Turner - 1 Horse chestnut rot pocket above main fork, reduce by 10m to give finish height of 11.5m to relieve stress/tree management, T2 Sycamore suppressed by neighbouring trees - remove to ground level, T3 Horse chestnut suppressed by neighbouring mature trees remove to ground level at The Rectory 13A Back Lane.

South Witham, S20/0453: Mr & Mrs Metcalf - Removal of aspestos flat roof to outbuilding and new first floor with pitched roof at 24 Water Lane.

Grantham, S20/0455: Mr & Mrs Spendlove - Erection of first floor side extension at 26 Bell Close.

Foston, S20/0459: Mr Henry Browne - Approval of details reserved by Condition 3 (materials details) and 4 (boundary treatment plan) of S19/1240 (Erection of single storey dwellinghouse with roof mounted solar panels in connection with equestrian enterprise and enlargement of associated yard) at Viking Way Farm, Fallow Lane.

Colsterworth, S20/0467: Pickersgill - 4 Sycamore remove tree to just above ground leveland plant replacement tree - Silver Birch (35l container 3-4m tall), T7 Cedar remove hanging branch and inspect damaged limb; reduce north and south side of crown and thin remaining growth in those areas by 20%, T21 Apple remove tree to just above ground level; plant replacement Apple tree - 10l pot, -150-175cm tall, T27 Rowan remove to just above ground level, T32 Rowan remove to just above ground level, T34 Sycamore reduce northerly stem by 3m,T35 Ash remove tree to just above ground level at 13 Back Lane.

Aslackby, S20/0516: Mr David Ellington - Extension to garage at Aspen Cottage, Kirkby Underwood Road.

Grantham, S20/0518: Lynne Lord -Reduce the length of the sub-dominant stem by a maximum of 2m & crown lift to 3m over footpath only at Open space at front of 90-100 Belton Lane.

Grantham, S20/0476: Mr Lance James -Internal alterations at The Mill, 6 Mill Drive.

Ropsley, S20/0478: Mr & Mrs R Booker & Carrington - Single storey rear extension at 54 High Street.

Morton, S20/0482: Ms Jackie Lewis -Proposed two storey side and single storey rear extensions at 78 Station Road.

Grantham, S20/0519: Mrs Lynne Lord - Crown lift to 3m over footpath only at Land Opposite 2 Hazelwood Drive, Gonerby Hill Foot.

Long Bennington, S20/0521: Mr Mick Potts - T1 Oak - Canopy Lift to 5.2m at Alma Farm 18 Main Road.

Grantham, S20/0496: Mr David Moore - Non-material amendments to S19/2103 (Conversion of office building to create 2 no. flats and construction of 6 no. dwellings) revisions to car parking layout at 65 South Parade.

Little Bytham, S20/0501: Mr John Turner - Prior notification for the extension of an existing agricultural building to incorporate office, W.C, kitchen and store area at The Grange, Grange Lane.

Grantham, S20/0503: Mr Keith Doyle - Insertion of clear glazed first floor side elevation window (retrospective) at 116 Kenilworth Road.

Grantham, S20/0507: Mr & Mrs Adam Forster - Remove and replace existing front porch and Enlarge existing rear extension at 105 Harrowby Lane.

Swayfield, S20/0526: Mr & Mrs R & J Hibbert - Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of two dwellings at 71 Corby Road.

Sedgebrook, S20/0527: Mr D Packwood - Non-material amendment to S19/0063 (Erection of 1 two storey dwelling and double garage) amendments include addition of first floor store to garage at Chestnut Farm Barns, Village Street.

Grantham, S20/0534: Mr J Askham - Erection of single storey side and rear extension (retrospective) (Revised scheme of S19/1734 & S19/2242) at 78 Denton Avenue.

Grantham, S20/0539: Mr Giles Membrey - Submission of details reserved by condition 12 (Construction & Environmental Management Plan) of S17/1262 at Tollemache Road South.

