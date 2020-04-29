Planning applications for the Grantham area

Manthorpe, S20/0554: Mr Daniel Parnham - To remove the existing conifer tree and replace with new 1.8mtr conifer tree hedging set back an appropriate distance from the listed wall at Old Clovers, 33 Low Road.

Ancaster, S20/0581: Mr N Johnson - To continue the restoration of the historic section of Copper Hill Quarry utilising quarry fines arising from the current Copper Hill Quarry and to continue to operate the existing construction, demolition and excavation waste recycling facility (PL/0029/20) at Copper Hill, Ermine Street.

Long Bennington, S20/0575: Jo Ashwin - Demolish existing single storey living room to the west of the dwelling and erect a two storey extension to the side of dwelling at Rose Cottage, Sewstern Lane.