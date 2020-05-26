Home   News   Article

Planning applications for the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:55, 26 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:58, 26 May 2020

Ancaster, S20/0679: Mrs Holly Leslie - Approval of details required by condition 3 (archaeological investigation) of planning permission S19/1831 at 64 Ermine Street.

Colsterworth, S20/0681: Mrs Jennifer McKinlay - To remove window and replace with door, insertion of ground floor window to rear elevation at 14 Stamford Road.

Hanby, S20/0694: Miss Sarah Ebb - Erection of L shaped four stable block and a storage area. Graveled hard standing for parking for two vehicles surrounded by post and rail fencing. The development is for private leisure use at The Grange, Folkingham Road.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE