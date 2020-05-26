Planning applications for the Grantham area
Published: 13:55, 26 May 2020
| Updated: 13:58, 26 May 2020
Ancaster, S20/0679: Mrs Holly Leslie - Approval of details required by condition 3 (archaeological investigation) of planning permission S19/1831 at 64 Ermine Street.
Colsterworth, S20/0681: Mrs Jennifer McKinlay - To remove window and replace with door, insertion of ground floor window to rear elevation at 14 Stamford Road.
Hanby, S20/0694: Miss Sarah Ebb - Erection of L shaped four stable block and a storage area. Graveled hard standing for parking for two vehicles surrounded by post and rail fencing. The development is for private leisure use at The Grange, Folkingham Road.
