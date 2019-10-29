Planning applications from the Grantham area

South Witham, S19/1671: Mrs Danni Twose - two storey side extension at 9 Moor Lane

Allington, S19/1632: Vincent - erection of garage/stores with office accommodation above, associated with the existing hotel busines at Old Manor House, Bottesford Road

Harlaxton, S19/1823: Mr Simon Sharp - fell two carpinus belulus at 3 Willow Brook

Planning Applications (20150446)

Long Bennington, S19/1797: Mr and Mrs R. Smith - erection of general purposes agricultural building and erection of grain store at land east of Sewstern Lane

Grantham, S19/1766: Mr A. Stacey - single storey rear extension at 17 North Parade

Grantham, S19/1775: Mr Jake Longman - proposed extension to rear and side of existing dwelling at 40 Almond Grove

Long Bennington, S19/1777: Linda Appleyard - erection of a rear single storey extension with pitched tiled roof at 45 The Pastures

Barrowby, S19/1778: Mrs Betty Whittle-Baxter - proposed single storey garage extension to side of existing dwelling at 2 Debdale Road

Skillington, S19/1779: Mr and Mrs H. Hobson - conversion of existing integral single garage to bedroom/en suite and store and conversion of carport/store into dayroom at Little Acres, Church Street

Grantham, S19/1832: Mr and Mrs Matthew Wood - two storey rear extension at 3 Wyville Road

Grantham, S19/1787: Mr Andrew Martin - proposed two storey extension to the front/side of existing dwelling at 1 Chatsworth Avenue

Great Gonerby, S19/1789: Mr Michael Davis - work to trees at 1 Church Lane

Dunsby, S19/1883: Mr and Mrs Agate - erection of rear extension at Dunsby Cottage, Main Road

Castle Bytham, S19/1799: Mr Bob Herman - conversion of existing detached garage block into ‘granny annexe’ including provision of new porch extension at Porters Bar, Morkery Lane

Belton, S19/1827: McQuilter - installation and erection of one fascia sign, two totel signs, four large totem signs and one flag at Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road

Grantham, S19/1828: Mr Matthew Wilkinson - installation of two illuminated fascia signs and one illuminated totem sign at land at Hanbury Avenue

Syston, S19/1845: Mrs J. Coulding - prune back hornbeam tree limbs which are touching BT wire to leave 1m gap, remove epicormic growth from main stem at Lindisfarne, The Drift

Skillington, S19/1879: Mr Peter Lord - erection of agricultural/forestry building on site of former pig unit building at Cotswold Farm, Crabtree Road

View planning applications in more detail at www.southkesteven.gov.uk