Planning applications for the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:11, 11 May 2020
 | Updated: 11:13, 11 May 2020

Foston, S20/0502: Mr Mark Jarvis - Erection of an outbuilding at 2 Newark Hill.

Manthorpe, S20/0618: Abigail Baldrey - Lawful Development Certificate (Existing Use) Erection of residential dwelling without conditions imposed by Outline Planning Permission SK.1315/85 and Reserved Matters SK.08.0145/87/0258 at Manor Farm, High Road.

Fulbeck, S20/0628: Sharon Andersen - Erection of single storey dwelling, re-submission for S19/1125 at Land Adjacent To Shalom South Heath Lane.

