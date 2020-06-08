Home   News   Article

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 12:52, 08 June 2020
 | Updated: 12:54, 08 June 2020

Barrowby, S20/0734: Charles Charkton - T4- Ash - Cut off small limbs - Reduce height to 30”, T5, T6, T7 - Holly - Cut to 10”, T8 - Sycamore - Remove small limbs at Corner House, Rectory Lane.

Halaxton, S20/0767: Mr Martin Borley - Demolition of 2 x dilapidated steel portal framed agricultural barns at Lower Lodge Farm, Grantham Road.

Carlton Scroop, S20/0818: Mr James Fowles - Erection of storage building for farm machinery and equipment at Land Near Orchard House, Heath Lane.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE