Planning applications in the Grantham area
Published: 12:52, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 12:54, 08 June 2020
Barrowby, S20/0734: Charles Charkton - T4- Ash - Cut off small limbs - Reduce height to 30”, T5, T6, T7 - Holly - Cut to 10”, T8 - Sycamore - Remove small limbs at Corner House, Rectory Lane.
Halaxton, S20/0767: Mr Martin Borley - Demolition of 2 x dilapidated steel portal framed agricultural barns at Lower Lodge Farm, Grantham Road.
Carlton Scroop, S20/0818: Mr James Fowles - Erection of storage building for farm machinery and equipment at Land Near Orchard House, Heath Lane.
