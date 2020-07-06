Home   News   Article

Planning applications for the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:00, 06 July 2020
 | Updated: 13:26, 06 July 2020

Grantham, S20/0769: Mrs Penny Harris - Change of use of paddock from agricultural use to educational use. There is no building work planned at Paddock Near Grantham House, 45 Castlegate.

Denton, S20/0788: Mr Graham Leverton - Demolition of an existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extensions at 73-74 Spring Cottage, Main Street.

Grantham, S20/0902: Mr J Gill - Change of Use from House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) with 7 bedrooms (sui generis) to HMO with 8 bedrooms (sui generis) at 71 Barrowby Road.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE