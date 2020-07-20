Long Bennington, S20/1011: S.J. Richardson - Provision of a new Shipping Container Office and associated Storage Container within the existing Caravan Storage Site at Outlands Lodge, Sewstern Lane.

Caythorpe, S20/1018: Mr Peter Sandy - Alterations, repair and extension to existing dwelling (Block 1) facing on to Church Lane. Demolition of two Blocks 2 and 3 and replacement semi detached dwellings built within the footprints. 3no. additional dwellings (Terrace, Blocks 4,5 and 6) built within the rear of the site. Parking areas and access into site with landscaping and boundary treatments at The Old Coach House, 6A Church Lane.

Grantham, S20/1032: Mrs Sue Gordon - Addition to existing air conditioning units in the building to ensure all classrooms have air conditioning available at The King’s School, Brook Street.