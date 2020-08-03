Planning applications in the Grantham area
Published: 16:46, 03 August 2020
| Updated: 17:06, 03 August 2020
Elsthorpe, S20/0832: J and S Arrowsmith and Son Susan Arrowsmith - To construct a slurry lagoon 30m x30m 3m depth and associated works at Brook Farm, Main Road.
Long Bennington, S20/1225: Mr S Lacey - Non-Material amendment to planning approval S18/2278, to change hipped roof to small gable end, facing brick (not render), side door (facing onto 1.8m fence) at 11 Costa Row.
Clipsham, S20/1135: Mr T Fiducia - Creation/Formation of new access to serve residential dwellings only at Holywell Farm, Holywell Road.
Read moreGrantham
More by this authorMatthew Taylor
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)