Elsthorpe, S20/0832: J and S Arrowsmith and Son Susan Arrowsmith - To construct a slurry lagoon 30m x30m 3m depth and associated works at Brook Farm, Main Road.

Long Bennington, S20/1225: Mr S Lacey - Non-Material amendment to planning approval S18/2278, to change hipped roof to small gable end, facing brick (not render), side door (facing onto 1.8m fence) at 11 Costa Row.

Clipsham, S20/1135: Mr T Fiducia - Creation/Formation of new access to serve residential dwellings only at Holywell Farm, Holywell Road.