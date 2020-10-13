Home   News   Article

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 13 October 2020

Castle Bytham, S20/0744: Mr Luke Smith - Section 73 application to remove condition 2 (Materials) and condition 3 (Ancillary Accommodation Tie) of Planning Approval S14/2248 (Change of use of workshop and surrounding land to residential use) to use the converted workshop as an independent dwelling at Highbury Lodge Hill Farm.

Corby Glen, S20/1561: L Raine - To modify S106 obligation (S18/0452) to amend chargee definition at Ferndale House, Swinstead Road.

Grantham, S20/1541: Miss Gemma Harte - Site clearance of 5 dwellings and greenery of the frontage on to Stonebridge Road,including creating a new vehicular access on to site. Works will involve the removalof trees along the frontage and access to the site at 28-36 Stonebridge Road.

Grantham, S20/1613: Mr Ian Birchenough - Refurbishment of the main plantroom and heating infrastructure at Kesteven And Grantham Girls School, Sandon Road.

Harlaxton, S20/1649: Mrs S Alison - T2, T3 Lawson Cypress - Remove, T4 Beech - Reduce height by 2m crown reduce by 2m, T5 Cheery - Remove, T6 Conifer – Remove at 4 West End.

Grantham, S20/1660: Mrs Lord - Salix x Sepulcralis Willow - Re-Pollard, Salix sp -Re-Pollard, Conifer - Crown lift to 3m, Conifer - Remove hanging branch over footpath at Langford Gardens.

Billingborough, S20/1636: Judith Hill - T1 Reduce Hazel to fence height, T2 Remove Cherry at Sherburn House, 70 High Street.

Grantham, S20/1656: Mrs Lord - Tree works to lime tree in accordance with tree report at St Wulfram’s Church, Church Street.

Grantham, S20/1658: Mr Bailey - Create new vehicular access with modifications to boundary fencing and new gate at 2-4 Harlaxton Road.

Harlaxton, S20/1678: Mr Christian Gleave - T1: 3-stemmed Sycamore T2: Single Sycamore - Fell both trees at 1 Rectory Lane.

Ropsley, S20/1680: Mr And Mrs Chapman & Willetts - Proposed extensions & alterations to existing dwelling at 9 The Chase.

Folkingham, S20/1684: Mr and Mrs Key - Erection of conservatory to the side of the dwelling at 7 Bourne Road.

Burton Coggles, S20/1687: Mytton - T1 - Remove apple tree to ground level that has outgrown its location, very heavylean over the wall, T2 - remove self set ash and suckers from area at Home Farm, Village Street.

Rospley, S20/1688: Farkas - T1 - Horse chestnut - Reduce horse chestnut at front of property by 1.5m acrosscanopy. Crown raise the lowest branches over the road by 4.2m & over the drivewayby 2.5m at 10 Church Lane.

Grantham, S20/1689: Lovell - T1 - Ash - Reduce garden side only by up to 2.5m to reduce chance of limb failure at 16 Prestwick Close.

Grantham, S20/1690: Mr & Mrs Nicholson - Proposed demolition of conservatory and new single storey extension to formgarden room at 330 Harlaxton Road.

Fulbeck, S20/1693: Mrs C Lewis - Alterations and extensions to dwelling, including replacement windows and doors,reinstatement of first floor window, provision of roof lights to kitchen, provision ofsingle storey infill extension, provision of open porch / canopy to front door, provisionof car port, provision of gates to driveway at The Old Farm House, Sudthorpe Hill.

Fulbeck, S20/1695: Mr Julian Fane - T1, T2 - Sycamores - To fell, T3 Horse Chestnut - To fell at Fulbeck Manor, Lincoln Road.

Fulbeck, S20/1696: Mr David Morison - T1 - To Fell, T2 Walnut - To Remove RH northern limb at Field View House, Rectory Lane.

Grantham, S20/1701: Mr & Mrs Gardner - Proposed single storey rear extension and replacement of garage at 156 Bridge End Road.

Grantham, S20/1703: Ms C Martin - Replacement of front door to the cottage at 60 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham, S20/1718: Ms Louise Comfort - Proposed single storey rear extension (flat roof) and garage conversion at 15 Hever Close.

