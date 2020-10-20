Grantham, S20/1041: Mrs Kathryn Larkin - Replacement of existing garage, with a log cabin and change of use to a dog grooming salon with office for product sales at Shampooches, 143 Harrowby Lane.

Oasby, S20/1468: Ms Claire Mills - Conversion and extension of redundant barn to form one dwelling at Clowder House, Village Street.

Allington, S20/1597: Mr Graham Anderson - Replace 3 existing Georgian paned double glazed window units on the southern elevation of the main building at Eastleigh, The Green.

Planning Applications

Belton, S20/1600: Mr P Gee - Extended terrace seating area with new guard walls, ramp, paving, bench seating, external lighting, 1no. replacement door set & 2no. replacement windows at Belton Woods Hotel, Grantham Road.

Little Bytham, S20/1663: E I Property - Retrospective application for erection of two detached four bay vehicular garages at Chimneys,Creeton Road.

Ropsley, S20/1682: Mr Andrew Derry - Non material amendment to S20/0427, alterations to the car parking arrangements including the omission of car Ports to Units A - C and the adjustment of the boundary between Units B & C at 23-25 The Ropsley Fox, Grantham Road.

Fulbeck, S20/1691: Mr Louis Charalambous - Removal of one Douglas Fir tree by felling at The Barn, North End Lane.

Brandon, S20/1716: Andrew Barrett - Removal of condition 4 (PD removal - windows) of permission S07/0393 at Old Hall Cottage Hall Lane.

Little Bytham, S20/1720: Mr Evans - Single storey extension at 18 Station Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1705: Mr & Mrs Whitney - Submission of details reserved by conditions 3 (Soft and Hard Landscaping Detail)and 5 (Land Levels) of planning approval S19/1901 (Erection of bungalow anddetached double garage) at 4 Pond Street.

Ropsley, S20/1706: Mr Andrew Derry - T1 - Golden weeping willow (salix x sepulcralis). Reduce canopy extent of the tree tocreate a more open aspect to the site & on health & safety grounds due to the majorbranch that extends over an adjacent residential garden at 23-25 The Ropsley Fox, Grantham Road.

Grantham, S20/1708: Ms Jo Busse - Single storey rear extension at 32 St Andrews.

Hougham, S20/1709: Mr & Mrs Neil Maxwell - Proposed single storey side / front extension to existing property at The Lodge, Main Street.

Aslackby, S20/1711: Parrott - Alder (T1) - Fell, due to being in close proximity to building. Ash (T2) - Reduce lowest overhanging limbs by 2-3 metres and neighbours by 3-4metres, to reduce weight and help prevent failure at Avebeck, 1 Dovecote Meadows.

Harlaxton, S20/1715: Mr Simon Sharp - Removal and felling of Silver Birch at 3 Willow Brook.

Grantham, S20/1731: Mr N Turner - T1- Alianthus. Storm damaged, severe split. Remove to ground level at The Rectory, 4 Church Street.

Barrowby, S20/1727: Mr Glenn Hooper - T1. Lime - Remove 2x low branches back to main trunk at Branscombe Lodge, Casthorpe Road.

Woolsthorpe By Colsterworth, S20/1728: Mr Morselli - Removal of small cherry tree, prune and reshape two cherry trees on roadsideboundary. remove overhanging branches from ash rees in adjoining fields onEastern and Southern boundary at Willow Lodge, Water Lane.

Corby Glen, S20/1729: Mrs Sue Woodman - Renovate and repaint water pump at Village Pump, Market Place.

Ropsley, S20/1732: Mrs Susan Beckett - Two sycamore trees, tall and spindly only leaves at top of tree, so top heavy. Will beplanting a hazel tree and a walnut tree nearby to replace and also bring variety togarden as there are more sycamores in garden at Rectory Cottage, 42 High Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1740: Mrs Susan Archer - T1. Sycamore. Crown lift by removing 5 X lower branches T2. Ash. Remove 1Xlarge branch at 2 Church Street.

Denton, S20/1742: Mrs Charlotte Manners - T1. Group of Ash trees, T2. Sycamore tree. - Reduction in hight of approximately35/40% and a reduction in width of 30/35% at 65 Main Street.

Grantham, S20/1745: Mrs Sam Towle - Proposed double-storey side extension, single-storey rear orangery-style extensionand raised terrace areas at 112 Manthorpe Road.

Grantham, S20/1750: Vicky Furnival - Formation of roller shutter vehicle entrance from rear access and associated parkingspace works to rear garden at 30 Gladstone Terrace.

Pointon, S20/1751: Mr. A Rudd - Erection of three bedroom bungalow (Eco Sustainable Low Energy) with detached garage at Land At 3 Pinfold Lane.

Allington, S20/1757: Mr & Mrs Machin - Proposed timber-framed car port and new roof to existing log store at Corner House, The Green.

Grantham, S20/1761: Alight Media - Replacement of a previously removed existing 48-sheet advertisement display withan illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display at 44 Watergate

Grantham, S20/1767:Sally King - Single Story Extension To The Rear Of The Existing Dwelling at 7 Moortown Close.