Billingborough, S20/1516: Mr Harbham Odedra - Advertisement for a new shop front - as per the plans at 12 High Street.

Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, S20/1666: Mrs Demetra Nottage - Change of Use from dwellinghouse (C3) to Children’s Residential Care Home (C2) at Greyhound Cottage, Main Street.

Hougham, S20/1702: Direct Cardboard Boxes Ltd. - Change of use from an agricultural storage building to a mixed storage (Class B8) and business (Class E) at Well Hill Farm, Gelston Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Ropsley, S20/1724: Mr Andrew Derry - Proposed chalet bungalow & associated site works at 23-25 The Ropsley Fox, Grantham Road.

Corby Glen, S20/1730: Corby Glen Parish Council - Work as per report for trees 8809, 8814, NT1, T056, T057, T070, T118, T117, T58, T8806 at The Green.

Grantham, S20/1738: Alight Media - New single illuminated 48-sheet digital advertisement display at 27 Harlaxton Road.

Ancaster, S20/1760: LCC - Proposed extension and change of use of building 11 to accommodate waste plastic recovery and pelletising plant operation at Copper Hill Ermine Street.

Grantham, S20/1772: Mr David Yates - Single storey side and rear extension at 28 Malvern Drive.

Marston, S20/1774: Mr Charles Henry - Ash tree - Reducing the crowns of the stems, removing existing dead branches andremoving a limb that overhangs an adjacent road at Meadow View, Bridge Street.

Barrowby, S20/1776: Mr Simon Brody -T1 - Ash tree - To Fell at 35 Hedgefield Road.

Aslackby, S20/1778: Mr A Baxter - Erection of 2 (No.) semi-detached dwellings at Land East Of 1 Church View Aveland Way.

Ropsley, S20/1779: Mr & Mrs James - Single storey rear extension, demolition and rebuild of side porch and new decking to the rear at 5-7 Chapel Hill.

Marston, S20/1781: Mr Alistair Ross - Partial conversion of existing outbuilding/workshop into ancillary accommodation(Study/guest room) at Rose Farm House, Main Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1792: Mr Brooman - Silver Birch - 2m height reduction and 5m crown raise over road. Cherry tree - Re shape at 2 Glenside.

Grantham, S20/1799: Mr Stephen Holman - Submission of details reserved by condition 12 (Landscaping) of reserve mattersapproval S13/3292 (Erection of 55 residential units (including 8 affordable units)Reserved Matters pursuant to Outline Planning Permission S12/0484) at Barrack Gardens/Beacon Lane Allotments, Beacon Lane.