Little Ponton, S20/1808: Planning Support LCC - Scoping Opinion section 73 of the town and country planning act to Vary Conditions 4,9,32 of S53/0255/13 at Little Ponton Quarry, Whalebone Lane.

Corby Glen, S20/1765: Mr Rob Lynch - Alterations & Extension to Property and Change of Use to Holiday Let at Wheelwright Cottage, High Street.

Corby Glen, S20/1783: Mr William Wass - The demolition of an existing garage and the erection of a new dwelling at 1 Station Road.

Oasby, S20/1894: Mr Henry Middleton - Lime T1 and T2 fell because the tree is dying due to Bleeding CankerLime at Oasby House, Village Street.

Caythorpe, S20/1811: Ms Carol Ridler - Outline application with some matters reserved for a block of 2no new, three bedroom dormer style houses at Land To Rear Of No. 35 Old Lincoln Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1816: Mr George Thomas - Replacement of roof to rear ‘extension’ at 36 Long Street.

Ancaster, S20/1834: LCC - Development to regularise the existing site infrastructure including welfare accommodation car parking and water storage tank for the lifetime of the quarry(retrospective) at Copper Hill, Ermine Street.

Westborough, S20/1835: Chris Chattam - Proposal to remove two self seeded trees at the above property at The Old Rectory, Town Street.

Barrowby, S20/1836: Mr & Mrs Smith - Non-Material Amendment to planning approval S19/0841 (Erection of a one and ahalf storey dwelling and detached garage) to omit rear dormer window and replacewith rooflight, increase Bi-fold doors to kitchen, increase width of first floor front gable window and insertion of rooflight to garage following omitting rear window at Ashleigh Gardens, 44 High Road.

Grantham, S20/1850: Mr Laurence James - Erection of bungalow at 2 Valley Road.

Ancaster, S20/1853: Mr Martin Pickard - Erection of garage with rooms above at 63 Ermine Street.

Allington, S20/1864: Mrs Linda Steptoe - Crown reduce two conifers and shape at Bramley, The Green.

Sedgebrook, S20/1870: Wayne France - Erection of annexe to rear of dwelling at Tanglewood, 29 Allington Road.

Grantham, S20/1871: Mr Stephen Bourne - Removal existing glazed aluminium framed shopfront and external roller shutter forthe installation of a new glazed aluminium framed shopfront and signage at 30 St Peter’s Hill.

Grantham, S20/1872: Mr Stephen Bourne - Non-illuminated fascia sign and Non-illuminated projecting sign at 30 St Peter’s Hill.

Sempringham, S20/1873: Single storey side extension with lantern roof light and first floor side dormerextension, with internal modifications and a front porch at Neslam Bridge Farm, Neslam Road.

Folkingham, S20/1877: Mr Peter Hageman - Renovation and replacement of windows to listed building at 14 Market Place.

Fulbeck, S20/1878: Caroline Eversfield - Willow (T1) - split at base, 2 large trunks to be removed. -additional trunks/branchesalso falling out from base, these are to be removed. - remaining 3 large trunks, recommended to reduce height. Evergreen tree (Japanese?) (T2) - to reduce and/orremove at 35 Washdyke Lane.

Grantham, S20/1880: Mr James Isolano - Proposed Garden Room/ Office to rear of residential garden at 234 Harrowby Road.

Stubton, S20/1881: Mr Hugh Wilson - 3 Lime Trees - 1 Silver Birch - To reduce hight and canopy of all four trees at The Home Farm, Fenton Road.

Grantham, S20/1882: Miss T Darbey - Installation of new fascia sign, projecting sign, window vinyl and ATM headers at 10 High Street.

Ropsley, S20/1903: Non material amendment to S19/1538 at Chain Farm House, Bridge End Road.

Grantham, S20/1891: Mr Bryan Walsh - New illuminated fascia signage to front elevation of building at Augustin Retail Park, Unit 4, Sankt Augustin Way.

Colsterworth

S20/1900: LCC - Erection of plant and ancillary development,including stockpiling ,to facilitate theimportation and processing of reject and used asphalt to produce recycled Asphalt at The Old Pig Farm, Honey Pot Lane.

Harrowby, S20/1902: Ms Annette Craigen - T1 - Fell large conifer, G1 - Remove pine and low level conifers near to the base ofT1, G2 - Prune and re-shape 1x apple and 1 x plum, remove snapped and dead branched, reduce height on both by up to 1.5m to improve shape, T2 -Pollard/Heavy reduction on lime tree Reduce overall height by around 1/3 (roughly8m from tips) H1 - Reduce overall height of conifer hedge at the rear of property by50%, trim back sides at Harrowby Hall, Hall Lane.