Witham On The Hill, S20/1620: Mr Ray Thompson - Partial demolition of an existing dwelling and erection of a new dwelling at Land Adjacent To Meadowside Bottom Street.

Corby Glen, S20/1809: Mr and Mrs Benjamin and Olivia Smith - Change of use from partial wasteland to two Gypsy and Traveller pitches; including the erection of an amenity block, boundary fencing, creation of a new vehicular access to the public highway and the provision of hard-standing and parking areas at Land Off Mussons Close.

Marston, S20/1831: Mr Andrew Barradell - Erection of single storey conservatory and single storey link extension between dwelling and garage.Alterations to existing front elevation of detached garage to replace existing garage door with window & masonry at Oak Trees, 3 Bridge Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S20/1889: Mr Tim Gray - Class M Prior Notification for change of use from retail unit to residential at 16 St Catherine’s Road.

Grantham, S20/1875: Longhurst Group Limited - Replace deteriorating windows and renew slate roof and lead flashing to Listed Building at Block 9-16 Arnoldfield Court.

Skillington, S20/1917: Mr R Knapp - The Construction of a pair of semi detached cottages with three bedrooms at 1 Sproxton Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1927: Mr Steve Martin - Replace windows in the house at The Old Bakehouse 18 High Street.

Grantham, S20/1931: Scb Specialised Chemicals Ltd - Erection of B1/B2 storage unit and erection of open fronted storage shed to supportexisting business at Tollemache Road South.

Grantham, S20/1932: Scb Specialised Chemicals Ltd - Illuminated company livery added to the top corner of the open side shed at Tollemache Road South.

Witham On The Hill, S20/1942: Mrs Kate Miller - Installation of a natural swimming pond in rear garden at Palace Farm Main Street.

Aisby, S20/1965: Mr Paul Kermeen - Prior Approval for an Agricultural barn for the purpose of storing hay and straw andmachinery under Schedule 2, Part 6 The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) at Wildwood Nightingale Lane.

Barkston. S20/1968: Mr Simon Love - Section 73 application for the variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of S16/0943to allow for alterations to the design of the dwellings at 12 West Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1970: Mr Tim Waite - Raise the height of boundary wall to the front of the property at 77 High Street.

Caythorpe, S20/1985: Elieen Maclean - T1 - Multistem Sycamore - To remove to ground level at 11 Lime Grove.

Barrowby, S20/1987: Mr And Mrs Collins - Two storey rear extension, dormer and re-roofing of garden room (non materialamendments to S20/0933) at Highwall Cottage Casthorpe Road.

Pickworth, S20/1989: James Barratt - New garage with office area above at Pond Cottage, Village Street.