Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 07:00, 01 December 2020

Witham On The Hill, S20/1620: Mr Ray Thompson - Partial demolition of an existing dwelling and erection of a new dwelling at Land Adjacent To Meadowside Bottom Street.

Corby Glen, S20/1809: Mr and Mrs Benjamin and Olivia Smith - Change of use from partial wasteland to two Gypsy and Traveller pitches; including the erection of an amenity block, boundary fencing, creation of a new vehicular access to the public highway and the provision of hard-standing and parking areas at Land Off Mussons Close.

Marston, S20/1831: Mr Andrew Barradell - Erection of single storey conservatory and single storey link extension between dwelling and garage.Alterations to existing front elevation of detached garage to replace existing garage door with window & masonry at Oak Trees, 3 Bridge Street.

Planning Applications (12078486)
Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S20/1889: Mr Tim Gray - Class M Prior Notification for change of use from retail unit to residential at 16 St Catherine’s Road.

Grantham, S20/1875: Longhurst Group Limited - Replace deteriorating windows and renew slate roof and lead flashing to Listed Building at Block 9-16 Arnoldfield Court.

Skillington, S20/1917: Mr R Knapp - The Construction of a pair of semi detached cottages with three bedrooms at 1 Sproxton Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1927: Mr Steve Martin - Replace windows in the house at The Old Bakehouse 18 High Street.

Grantham, S20/1931: Scb Specialised Chemicals Ltd - Erection of B1/B2 storage unit and erection of open fronted storage shed to supportexisting business at Tollemache Road South.

Grantham, S20/1932: Scb Specialised Chemicals Ltd - Illuminated company livery added to the top corner of the open side shed at Tollemache Road South.

Witham On The Hill, S20/1942: Mrs Kate Miller - Installation of a natural swimming pond in rear garden at Palace Farm Main Street.

Aisby, S20/1965: Mr Paul Kermeen - Prior Approval for an Agricultural barn for the purpose of storing hay and straw andmachinery under Schedule 2, Part 6 The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) Order 2015 (as amended) at Wildwood Nightingale Lane.

Barkston. S20/1968: Mr Simon Love - Section 73 application for the variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) of S16/0943to allow for alterations to the design of the dwellings at 12 West Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1970: Mr Tim Waite - Raise the height of boundary wall to the front of the property at 77 High Street.

Caythorpe, S20/1985: Elieen Maclean - T1 - Multistem Sycamore - To remove to ground level at 11 Lime Grove.

Barrowby, S20/1987: Mr And Mrs Collins - Two storey rear extension, dormer and re-roofing of garden room (non materialamendments to S20/0933) at Highwall Cottage Casthorpe Road.

Pickworth, S20/1989: James Barratt - New garage with office area above at Pond Cottage, Village Street.

Grantham Matthew Taylor
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE