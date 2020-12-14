Home   News   Article

Planning applications in the Grantham area

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 17:31, 14 December 2020
 | Updated: 17:32, 14 December 2020

Harrowby, S20/1810: Mr Jason Mitchell - Two Storey Extension on west elevation of existing garage. First floor to incorporate balcony at 43 Turnor Road.

Barrowby, S20/1996: Kinga Bennett - Outline application for 3 detached houses associated garages and access road (all matters reserved) at The Cedars, Low Road.

Irnham, S20/2001: Mr & Mrs Clarkson - External alterations including addition of flue, replacement doors and replacing a window with french doors at Arbury House, 9 Irnham Park.

Easton, S20/2048: S Watkin - Section 73 application to vary Condition 2 (permitted plans) of permission S18/1321 at Christian Salvesen Ltd, Burton Lane.

Irnham, S20/2009: L&S Reilly - Replacement extension, alterations to listed building, driveway and tree works at Old Rookery Farmhouse, Irnham Road.

Hough on the Hill, S20/2013: Mr R Whitbread - Walnut T1 to fell at Hough House, High Road.

Westborough, S20/2014: Mr J Lawrence - Three Hornbeam Trees - Height to be reduced to 5m to be below the power cable at Sandalwood Town Street.

Grantham, S20/2015: Mr Shigang Yue - New porch and conversion of garage to domestic living space at 6 Exeter Close.

Hough on the Hill, S20/2019: Mrs Marilyn Taylor - Reduce T1 - Cherry by 2m from longest ends at Jubilee Cottage, Thompsons Lane.

Hougham, S20/2022: Mr R Maynard - Proposed attached garage with office above, proposed single storey kitchen garden room extension and single storey swimming pool house at The Grange, Brandon Road.

Hougham, S20/2025: Pearce - New portal framed building on plot at Chapel Farm Barn, Main Street.

Foston, S20/2026: Mr & Mrs R. Britton - Proposed side and rear extension to existing bungalow and detached oak framedgarage to front at Orchard Bungalow, Newark Hill.

Barrowby, S20/2028: Mr D Cox - Demolition of existing adjoining garage and carport and construction of new singlestorey side extension with pitched roof at 26 Leys Close.

Syston, S20/2035: Mr Stephen Argles - Tree (1) Sycamore - To reduce height by 6m. Tree (2) Sycamore - to reduce heightby 6m at Moatlands, Church Lane.

Harlaxton, S20/2044: Group Captain (Ret) RAF Christian Gleave - Fell T2 Sycamore Tree at 1 Rectory Lane.

Barrowby, S20/2045: Clark - Two storey side extension, single storey front extension and single storey rearextension at 25 Reedings Road.

Corby Glen, S20/2050: Mr Christian Baker -Proposed Detached Dwelling at land rear of 16 High Street.

Great Gonerby, S20/2066: Mr Marsh - 1 - Reduce horse chestnut by up to 2m, around a 1/3 of total size. Give moreclearance away from the building allowing up to 2.5m clearance at 16 Green Street.

Belton, S20/2068: Mrs Elizabeth Mansel - Demolition of existing garage / workshop and erection of double garage at Orchard House Main Street.

Harlaxton, S20/2072: Prof & Dr (Prof) B Gallagher & (Dr) J Hannah - Part demolition and rebuild of single storey rear extension to property (Replacement) at 7 Trotters Lane.

Denton, S20/2074: Mrs Jenny Skelly - Single storey extension of kitchen to existing utility room & removal of glassconservatory roof with raised seam zinc roof with patination at 110 Church Street.

Great Ponton, S20/2076: Mr Steven Turner - Erection of a single storey rear extension to existing garage. The proposal alsoincludes exterior render and cladding to all elevations at Fairways, 8 Heath Lane.

Denton, S20/2078: Daphne and Stuart Carre and Hollyer - Silver Birch. Reduce the height of this tree by 35 to 40% at Sycamore Cottage, 66 Main Street.

Aisby, S20/2087: Wendy Moore - Sycamore T15/T16 crown raise up to max height of 4 metres at Outside The Old Forge, 58 Green Lane.

Great Gonerby, S20/2089: Mrs Lucinda Gamble-Cresswell - Proposed Single Storey extension to rear of existing dwellings including garageconversion at 31B Long Street.

Harrowby, S20/2097: Mrs Walker - Erection of Conservatory at 28 Heath Farm Lane.

Grantham, S20/2099: Mr & Mrs Shore - Replacement of existing conservatory with a larger conservatory to rear of dwelling at 28 Gladstone Terrace.

Grantham, S20/2104: SKDC - Ash Tree - Re- Pollard back below original points, to alleviate stress weight above the cavity at 53 Belton Grove.

