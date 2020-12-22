Grantham, S20/1789: Mr Michael Eldred - Drop kerbs to front of the property at 336 Harlaxton Road.

Claypole, S20/1955: Mrs D Shields - Replacement dwelling at Norwell House, 120 Main Street.

Harlaxton, S20/2106: Mr Nigel Lee - To replace four damaged windows at 4 Manor Drive.

Harlaxton, S20/2107: Mr Nigel Lee - To replace damaged timber frames at Park House, 6 Manor Drive.

Grantham, S20/1979: Mrs Sue Gordon - Demolition of two outbuildings, adjacent brick wall and exterior wall, followed by the rebuilding of brick wall at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Grantham, S20/1980: Mrs Sue Gordon - Demolition of outbuildings and demolition and rebuilding of brick wall at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Grantham, S20/2003: Ilke Homes Limited - Proposed re-plan of the approved and implemented scheme through a non-material amendment to the existing planning permission for 227 new homes at Land Off 372-400 Dysart Road.

Castle Bytham, S20/2095: Mr Anthony Eudall - Demolition of an existing under-utilised barn in favour of the erection of a 3 bedroom, self-build modular dwelling on previously developed land at Morkery Lane.

Grantham, S20/2040: Mrs Sue Gordon - Refurbishment of the church hall, replace the roof, install cladding and use as additional teaching accommodation at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Boothby Pagnell, S20/2073: Mrs Deborah Green -Change of use from office to dwelling including first floor extension, alterations,porch roof, outbuilding, wall and gates at Old Pump House, School Lane.

Colsterworth, S20/2084: Mr Gibbison - Erection of an additional dwelling with detached garage on an additional 6th plot (torear of development previously approved under S19/1709) at Woodyard to the rear of 13-17 Stamford Road.

Corby Glen, S20/2094: Mr Mike Powell - Installation of biomass boiler at The Grange ,9 Irnham Road.

Harlaxton, S20/2130: Mr And Mrs D Appleyard - Erection new detached garage. Timber window replacement on house at 14 Church Street.

Folkingham, S20/2096:HMC Developments Ltd - Proposed bungalow ,garage, associated works and amended driveway at 90 West Street.

Grantham, S20/2105: Bellamy - Single storey pitched roof extension to front elevation and associated access rampsand landscaping at 108 New Beacon Road.

Barkston, S20/2113: Benson - Portal framed building for the purpose of an enclosed Dog Water Gym facilities at The Bungalow, Barkston Heath.

Corby Glen, S20/2123: Strickland - Fell 6 x trees (Conifers, Poplar, Lleyand Cypress) at 4 Church Street.

Fulbeck, S20/2128: Mr S And D Gray And A Smith - Material change of use of land for stationing of caravans for residential use for 2 Gypsy-Traveller families with associated development ( hard standing, waste treatment plant, utility building, associated drainage works)- part retrospective atFour Way Bulby Lane.

Billingborough, S20/2167: Mr Barry Clay - T1 Larch reduce by 3m, T2 maple crown reduce by 2m to keep within propertyboundary, T3 field maple pollard tree as outgrown small garden at Vine Cottage, 15 Vine Street.