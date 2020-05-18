Belton, S20/0446: Mr S E Baker - Change of use from A1 (Garden Centre) to D1 (Veterinary Practice) of two ground floor rooms within garden centre at Belton Garden Centre Grantham Road.

Colsterworth, S20/0586: Mr A Aitman - Proposed rear extension to dwelling at 9 Woodlands Drive.

Grantham, S20/0688: Mr David Moore - Change of use of existing Listed Building (currently Office use) to 2no 2 Bedroom flats. Construction of 2no 2 Bedroom Semi-Detached houses and 4no 3 Bedroom Terraced houses at 65 South Parade.