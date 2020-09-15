Claypole, S20/1362: Mr & Mrs T Price - Retention of mobile home for use as annexe to main dwelling at Infield Farm, Doddington Lane.

Stoke Rochford, S20/1382: Naushad Busawon - Detached marquee (retention of existing structure) at Stoke Rochford Hall, Village Street.

Irnham, S20/1393: Campbell - Reduce Oak tree (T1) away from building, removing 2 secondary branches of 10cm diameter to the south and one of 200cm to north, reduce spread of Horse Chestnut tree( T2) growing over garden by 2.5m at Hengrave House, 12 Irnham Park.

Frieston, S20/1524: Mr Michael Johnson - T1- Silver Birch - Remove to ground level at Denver House, 10 Frieston Green, Frieston Road.

Hougham, S20/1428: Reuben Krippner - Demolition of current metal shed and to replace with a larger oak-framed and clad garage to be used as a shed and workshop at 1 Grange Farm Barns, The Threshing Barn, Brandon Road.

Irnham, S20/1490: Sir James Benton-Jones - Fell 1 x Ash (T1 on map) at The Griffin Inn, 15 Hawthorpe Road.

Irnham, S20/1491: Sir James Benton-Jones - Fell 1 x Ash (T2 on map) at St Andrew’s Church, Corby Road.

Irnham, S20/1492: Sir James Benton-Jones - Sycamore (T3 on map) - Crown reduction by 1/3, lift by 1-2m and removal of dead/dying branches at Manor House, Corby Road.

Foston, S20/1481: Mr Martin Young - Proposed single story lean to extension to the rear at Walnut Tree Cottage, Church Street.

Ancaster, S20/1483: Mr Richard Shireby - Single storey extension to existing outbuilding for use as a music room at Norwood Rookery Lane.

Belton, S20/1487: Bicknell -Internal alteration to previously approved proposals. S19/1711_ S19/1712. The alteration involves minor relocation of proposed new utility room wall to create preferable layout at The Old Rectory, Main Street.

Grantham, S20/1507: Mrs Janet Rogers - T1- Ash; Fell; Fruiting bodies on tree; close to fence and surrounding gardens. T2- Eucalyptus; Bring down to 12-14 feet as above. T3- Holly; Bring down to 8 feet and shape - close to wall as above at 170 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S20/1489: Mr Krzysztof Sledzik - Erection of Front Porch at 7 Oakleigh Road.

Carlton Scroop, S20/1505: Mr Dudgeon - T1 - 2 dead elms to remove to ground level. T2 - Ash tree to crown lift by approx 2.5 m and reduce branches by approx 2 m to remove deadwood over 5 cm in diameter. T3 - Beech tree - Remove to ground level. T4 - Ash tree - pollard approx 1 m, T5 - weeping willow - remove deadwood over 5 cm in diameter. T6 - Ash tree to reduce in height by approx 4 m. T7 - Horse chestnut tree to reduce large limb T8 - Laurel reduce weight on limb at The Manor, Heath Lane.

Allington, S20/1513: Mr Tony Elis - T1 - Prunus - To Fell, T2 - Prunus - Crown reduce by 0.5 to 1m, T3 - Betula Pendula - Remove one limb at Northside Cottage, Side Street.

