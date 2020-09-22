Grantham, S20/1224: Mrs Sue Gordon - Installation of nine (9) additional externally mounted air conditioning condenser units on a 3 storey teaching block at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Colsterworth, S20/1470: Mr Phillip Reynolds - To build a single story extension to the rear of the property which will become a bedroom and bathroom at 26 Bourne Road Estate.

Grantham, S20/1479: Mr Gurdeep Dhaliwal - Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of four replacement dwellings at 197 Barrowby Road.

Planning (2813636)

Swinstead, S20/1482: Coups - Demolition of garage and lowering of boundary wall at 6 Creeton Road.

Great Gonerby, S20/1485: Mr Paul Comer - Expansion of the existing HGV parking to form an additional 40 spaces in two areas of undeveloped site at Moto Service Area, Old Great North Road.

Grantham, S20/1511: Chamberlain - Conservatory with warm roof steel tiles and code 4 lead sealing roof to wall at 19 Sixth Avenue.

Castle Bytham, S20/1494: Mr Wilson - Maple and Hornbeam - reduce to historic pruning point - approx 50% at Dove Cottage, Water Lane.

Ropsley, S20/1497: Mr & Mrs Sale Kevin Sale - Extend single storey entrance hall, replace flat roof with pitched, form dormer to rear and first floor terrace to side at 40 High Street.

Caythorpe, S20/1508: Mr David Allen - Common Ash (T1) - Fell remainder of tree (Pollarded in October 2019 - Planning Application S19/0876) at 8 South Parade.

Witham on the Hill, S20/1517 and S20/1518: Mr James Trevor - Erection of guest accommodation cabin for C1 use (guest accommodation) within the grounds of The Six Bells (a Grade II listed building) at The Six Bells, Main Street.

Brandon, S20/1519: Ms H Lang - Erection of free standing garden home office at Barn At Hall Farm, Hall Road.

Grantham, S20/1526: C/O Agent - Lawful Development Certificate (Proposed) for an in store cafe facility, including internal works at Asda Plc, Union Street.

Harlaxton, S20/1534: Mr David Merchant - T1- Pine - To Fell, T2 - Pine - To Fell at Waterside 11 Pond Street.

Irnham, S20/1535: Mr Tom Bagge - Horse Chestnut in south east corner of Upper Churchyard - to fell at St Andrew’s Church, Corby Road.

Allington, S20/1536: Mr & Mrs Mclean - T1 - Remove Field Maple & grind stump. T2 - Remove snapped plum tree & grind stump. T3 - Remove field maple next to silver birch & grind stump. T4 - Very lightly prune hornbeam to improve form no more than 0.5m across canopy at Berberene Main Street.

Barrowby, S20/1537: Mr & Mrs Padovano - T1 - Prune spruce- crown raise the lowest branches over garden & shed roof. Severe ivy around tree base. Thin canopy by removing roughly 1 in 5 branches, T2 - Lightly prune snake bark maple to improve shape, T3 - Lightly prune cherry plum (purple) to improve shape, crown raise lower branches over garden to give 2m clearance, T4/5 - Reduce 2x cherry on left hand side of garden to improve aesthetics. Reduce canopies by up to 1.5m. Crown raise lowest branches, T6 - Reduce rowan by up to 2m off the top & prune sides accordingly, G1 - Other small trees in rear garden lightly prune to tidy up making only small cuts (no larger than 35mm and up to 0.5m), G2 - Group of trees on left hand side of driveway including 3 silvery birch & 1 conifer, crown raise lowest branches on the driveway side to leave 4.2m clearance, T7 - Silver birch at front of property prune away from garage to give 2m clearance, crown raise lowest branches. House side can be lightly pruned at 33 Low Road.

Grantham, S20/1538: Mr N Turner - T1 Alianthus Storm Damage. Severe Split. Remove to Ground at The Rectory, 4 Church Street.

Castle Bytham, S20/1547: Mrs P Smith - Remove 1 x Acacia Robinia at Roche D’or Water Lane.

Castle Bytham, S20/1548: Mr P Gunning - Remove 1 x Whitebeam & 4 x Leylandii at Celyn House, 4 Glenside.

Grantham, S20/1556: Mrs Shona McKinnon - Section 73 application to vary condition 2 (permitted plans) of permission S18/1859 at 81 Harrowby Lane.

Grantham, S20/1553: Mr & Mrs M Kent - Proposed single storey double garage and rear landscaping at 34 Barrowby Gate.

Marston, S20/1562: Mr S Parker - Residential development (outline) at The Corn Drier, Toll Bar Road.

Long Bennington, S20/1563: Mr D Shaw - Erection of six dwellings at 35 Church Street.

