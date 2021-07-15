Dry Doddington, S21/0965: Mr Dennis Carr - Camp site 6 No. Glamping bell tents which will be erected 1st May to 31st September at Turnstyle Works, Claypole Lane.

Long Bennington, S21/1216: Coomber - Erection of timber framed summerhouse/store at 1 Welbournes Close.

Grantham, S21/1217: Mr and Mrs Dingley - Erection of first floor side extension over garage at 180 Bridge End Road.

Planning Applications (12078486)

Grantham, S21/1273: Mr Paul Jarzewski - Approval of details required by Condition 3 of S19/1760 (Drainage Scheme) at Londonthorpe Wood Five Gates Lane.

Corby Glen, S21/1315: Mr & Mrs Mangham - Second storey roof extension at 11 Bourne Road.

Harlaxton, S21/1324: Richard Miller - T1 - Willow Tree - To Fell at 7 Pond Street.

Grantham, S21/1336: Mr & Mrs John Spencer - Proposed conversion of existing conservatory to extension at 37 Winchester Road.

Grantham, S21/1342: Aldi Stores Ltd - Submission of details reserved by condition 7 (Materials) of planning approval S20/0036 (Erection of an Aldi foodstore (Class A1), together with car parking, landscaping and associated works) at land at the corner of Harlaxton Road And Trent Road.

Allington, S21/1343: Mrs Mary McKinlay - New resin gravel footpath from the main entrance to the south porch. New stone and brick steps to access the garden of remembrance. New trench arch drainage system at Holy Trinity, Bottesford Road.

Grantham, S21/1347: Mr Bujak - T1 Coniter. Reduction in height from approx 7m to 5m. Reduction in width from approx 5m to 3m at 9 Harrowby Road.

Grantham, S21/1355: Tracey Doughty - Proposal is to split retail unit into two one bed residential flats at 163 Dysart Road.

Ancaster, S21/1358: Planning Services Technical Support Team - For retention of fire suppression system water storage tank and containerised pump/switch gear unit upon land adjoining building 3b (PL/0087/21) at New Earth Solutions (west) Ltd Copper Hill Ermine Street.

Witham on the Hill, S21/1362: Mr Thomas Udale - T1 - ash - 4 lowest limbs to be removed over the footpath at Rag Rose, Bottom Street.

Grantham, S21/1370: Sue Gordon - Section 211 notice for works to T1 - Sycamore - Car park - Prune back to give good clearance off building (1.5 - 2m) and crown raise to 2.4m over carpark. T2 - Sorbus - Crown raise to 2.4m at The Kings School, Brook Street.

Grantham

S21/1361: Mr Billy Smith - Increase in height of roadside boundary wall and installation of sliding gate at Twyford House, 14 Twyford Gardens.