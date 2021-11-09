A planning brief that will ensure the quality and sustainability of a planned major housing development was passed today by councillors.

Today (Tuesday), members of the South Kesteven District Council cabinet voted unanimously to pass a planning brief that will make sure the housing development proposed at Rectory Farm is delivered to a high standard.

The Supplementary Planning Document will also ensure the sustainability of the development, which is set to include sustainable transport measures, the creation of more walking routes and improvements to the cycle network.

Artist's impression of the development at Rectory Farm. (43589649)

The Rectory Farm development forms part of the Grantham North West Quadrant sustainable urban extension, which also includes the nearby partially-completed 1,800-home Poplar Farm development.

Over the three years that the brief was created, with help from Lincolnshire County Council and expert consultants, the public was consulted on the development.

SKDC's Local Plan allocates the Rectory Farm site and adjacent land for an indicative 1,150 homes, with the development encompassing open space provisions, transport links and biodiversity improvements.

Councillor Nick Robins said: “The development of Rectory Farm is a key piece of the jigsaw in the north western quadrant of Grantham.

“This document will ensure the developers deliver a high quality and sustainable development.

“Each and every one of us can help shape the district's ambitious plans to improve the environment for all residents."

Coun Robert Reid added: “I’m really pleased to see that the connectivity of this proposed development has actually been hopefully thought through for the benefit of the residents that currently live around that particular area above Barrowby Road and indeed the new ones that are going to come."