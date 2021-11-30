A planning brief to ensure the quality and sustainability of a major housing development has been approved.

On Thursday last week (November 25), members of South Kesteven District Council voted unanimously to pass a planning brief which will make sure the housing development proposed at Rectory Farm in Grantham is delivered to a high standard.

Coun Nick Robins, cabinet member for planning and planning policy, explained to full council how the preferred option is to adopt the document because it would have “significantly more weight” in planning decisions than a guidance note and that non-adoption would risk incremental, uncoordinated development without an overall masterplan.

South Kesteven District Council has closed one of its properties in Grantham after reports of drug misuse and anti-social behaviour. (53133706)

The Supplementary Planning Document will ensure the sustainability of the development, which is set to include sustainable transport measures, the creation of more walking routes and improvements to the cycle network.

Coun Robert Reid (Con) said: "What really matters, more than anything else, is the amount of work that's been done on the connectivity of pavements and cycle or walking routes for the Grantham community."

The Rectory Farm development forms part of the Grantham North West Quadrant sustainable urban extension, which also includes the nearby partially-completed 1,800-home Poplar Farm development.

Coun Mark Whittington (Con): "It's a good example here of when officers, councillors and members of the public work together how we can have a really positive outcome. It will be a benefit to Grantham."

Over the three years that the brief was created, with help from Lincolnshire County Council and expert consultants, the public was consulted on the development.

SKDC's Local Plan allocates the Rectory Farm site and adjacent land for an indicative 1,150 homes, with the development encompassing open space, transport links and biodiversity improvements.

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Lab) raised concerns about considering a large development when services, such as the hospital, 'aren't being delivered'.

However, the plans gained unanimous approval from the council.