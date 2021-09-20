Plans have been approved for refurbishments to take place at Grantham College.

At a South Kesteven District Council planning meeting on Thursday (September 16), the committee considered plans submitted by the college for refurbishments and the re-roofing of its buildings in Stonebridge Road.

In both blocks, the existing glazing has reached the end of its useful life.

Grantham College

There are also several issues on the existing flat roof. It is thermally inefficient compared to modern standards and fails to adequately discharge surface water, resulting in ponding.

On behalf of the applicant, David Morgan attended the meeting to explain that the college wants to patch up the issues and look for a longer term solution.

Grantham councillor Ian Selby told councillors how he previously visited the restaurant at the college, which is run by students, giving him the opportunity to look at the current roof.

He said:"While up there enjoying your meal you get a wonderful view of the surrounding areas, you can see down on a lot of college buildings and see the solar panels.

"I am pleased the solar panels are not going to be put back on.

"

Coun Charmaine Morgan (Lab - Grantham St Vincent's) told the committee that 'it's an excellent renovation' and proposed it for approval.

The application received unanimous support.

A number of improvements are being made to the college. In April it was announced that the college would receive a grant of £1.5 million to upgrade its engineering facilities.