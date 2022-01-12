A proposal for a new Mexican-style chain to move into a former pizza restaurant has been given the green light.

Plans for a Taco Bell restaurant in Grantham in the former Pizza Hut site on London Road was approved conditionally by South Kesteven District Council planning officers last month.

The application would see the partial demolition, alteration, and conversion of the existing Pizza Hut restaurant to form a new Taco Bell restaurant with associated parking and landscaping.

Credit: Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Limited, Proposed External Elevations - Sheet 1 (54214951)

In September 2020, Pizza Hut announced that its London Road restaurant will close for good in the wake of Covid-19.

The original plan for Taco Bell to occupy the site included a drive-thru was refused in September by SKDC over safety concerns due to increased traffic in the area.

However, after revising the application to remove the drive thru element, it was approved conditionally on December 20.

Credit: Frank Belshaw Building Surveyors Limited, Proposed External Elevations - Sheet 1 (52945756)

The planning officer said: "The principle of a restaurant use on the site is already established through the existing lawful use.

"Further to the above assessment, the proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of impact. I therefore recommend that planning permission is granted."

Lincolnshire County Council Highways confirmed no objection to the revised application.

However, there are still concerns about the current state of traffic in and around the London Road, with one resident highlighting the "everlasting bottleneck" caused by McDonald's customers on the junction of London Road and Bridge End Road, opposite the soon-to-be Taco Bell site.