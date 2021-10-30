Plans were approved unanimously for a call-off facility with a vehicle preparation building on a former runway.

The South Kesteven District Planning Committee voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to approve the proposal concerning land at Roseland Business Park near Long Bennington, but voiced concerns over increased traffic going through the village.

Last month, councillors gave approval to two other plans from the same applicant on the site for storage facilities relating to the proposed call-off facility.

An aerial image showing the site in question on the former runway at Roseland Business Park, Long Bennington. Credit: SKDC (52753973)

The development site, around six acres in size, lies on Roseland Business Park, approximately 2.5 miles south of Long Bennington.

Long Bennington Parish Council objected to the application, stating: "Whilst it is appreciated that there would not be an increase in vehicle movements as a direct result of the proposed facility, the development is, however, to accommodate an increased number of vehicles and scaled to reflect this.

"As such, there will be an impact on the residents of Long Bennington."

However, at the previous planning meeting which saw the approval of similar plans on the site, a parish council representative confirmed that developers had pledged that drivers would be tracked to ensure they would not take shortcuts through the village and instead take the A1 route.

One of the conditions for approval was that a traffic management plan would be required to ensure that adverse impacts to residents are minimised.

The traffic management plan will include, the number of vehicle movements per day, a vehicle routing plan, arrangements for enforcement of the plan, as well as evidence of consultation with the relevant authorities, such as Long Bennington parish council and Highways England.

Lincolnshire County Council Highways responded to the application, saying: "The development proposals will not result in any increase to vehicle trips per day, the works are for the receipt, preparation and dispatch of stored vehicles."

Councillor David Bellamy said it was "a pity" that the applications for the site were not all brought forward together and noted that the plans formed part of an existing employment site.

He said: "I don’t want to jeopardize people’s jobs who are working there currently, although I know it is a nuisance for Long Bennington.”

The proposal was brought forward to be approved conditionally, with Coun Charmaine Morgan adding a condition to assess the lighting on the site to ensure that it is in keeping with the rural setting.