Plans have been approved to turn a former Grantham pub into a 16-bedroom hotel or bed and breakfast.

South Kesteven District Council has approved plans to change the former Blue Bull pub, on the corner of Westgate, into a hotel or bed and breakfast.

The two and a half storey building was opened as a pub in 1826, but closed down in 2015 and has not been used since.

The former Blue Bull pub in Westgate.

The conversion will create 16 en suite rooms, alongside a ground floor or basement dining room.

Seven rooms will be on the ground floor, five on the first floor and four on the second floor.

The 10 car parking spaces at the back of the building will also remain.

On granting permission for the plans, SKDC also said the development must begin within three years.