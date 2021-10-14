A proposal to use a village field as a dog exercise paddock was approved yesterday by planning committee.

The application, concerning a field off Main Street, Ingoldsby, was approved unanimously by the South Kesteven District Council Planning Committee.

The field will be used for exercising dogs on a commercial basis, with the application including a smaller arena area in the centre of the site for dog agility training, including removeable obstacles.

The existing gravelled parking area for the dog exercise field. (52234126)

Approximately 3.4 hectares in size, the field is enclosed by hedges and trees, but additional planting will be carried out to further screen the field, with the nearest property around 50 metres away.

As part of the plan, vehicular access to the field will be reinstated and two wooden shelters will be built for dog owners to shelter from poor weather.

Also proposed is the provision of a secure car parking area for up to 5 cars, and 1.8 metre high fencing to enclose the dog exercise area.

The planning officer said: "It is considered that the proposal is appropriate for its site and surrounding context and would not result in any unacceptable impacts on the character and appearance of the area, occupiers of neighbouring properties, highway safety or flood risk."

The proposal was passed conditionally, with the planning committee voting unanimously in favour of the plans.