A planning application has been submitted for a 15-dwelling development on land next to a pub.

The proposal would see the erection of 15 new dwellings on the currently unused land east of the Royal Oak, in Long Bennington.

Four of the proposed units will be affordable as part of the development, which would be situated on the 0.79 hectare site off Main Road.

The Royal Oak in Long Bennington, image via Google Streetview. (44282585)

Specific brickwork and roofing tiles would be used to match the main Royal Oak pub building. According to the application, eight of the market houses constructed will have four or more bedrooms, with a trio of three-bedroom properties also proposed.

With regard to the proposed affordable housing, there are plans for two three-bedroom dwellings and a pair of two-bedroom dwellings.

There is a public footpath accessed to the east of the site which runs north and south.Within walking distance from the site there are several services includin gthe village hall, post office, several restaurants and takeaways and a range of shops. There is a bus stop outside of the Royal Oak connecting the site to Grantham, Newark and other surrounding villages.