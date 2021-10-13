Plans to develop a former social club in Grantham town centre into 15 studio apartments will go before committee this afternoon (Wednesday).

The old Westgate Social Club has been empty since 2016 and has been the target of arsonists on several occasions.

Applicant Rahul Patel says in his application: “The site, unfortunately, in its current vacant state has become a hot spot for crime and anti-social behaviour, with several break-ins and severe vandalism. There is a serious risk of someone causing personal injury and a growing concern of arson, potentially impacting and damaging adjacent business and properties.”

What the development could look like between Westgate and Greyfriars (42560175)

He added: “This redevelopment brings a derelict and crumbling building back into use, rejuvenating a forgotten corner of Grantham. It will reduce the likelihood of anti-social behaviour, vandalism and further damage to property while making the area a safer place to live, work and enjoy.”

Planning officers are recommending the application is approved subject to a Section 106 agreement which will cover affordable housing requirements.