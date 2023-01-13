A proposal relating to landscaping and layout of 17 homes for over 55s has been given the green light.

An application for the approval of reserved matters for a 17-home development at Spittlegate Farm in Gorse Lane, Grantham, was unanimously approved by South Kesteven District Council's Planning Committee.

The plans relate to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of 17 new dwellings built for over 55s on the 0.52 hectare site.

Spittlegate Farm in Gorse Lane. Image via Google Streetview (61830447)

Outline permission for the site was granted in July 2019, as well as approval to demolish a farmhouse on site and convert existing barns into four homes.

An objection to the plans was made by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, "on the grounds of inadequate water supply for firefighting purposes".

Councillors shared this concern, but were told by the planning officer that it was not possible to impose obligations over fire hydrants at this stage of planning and that it should have been secured as part of the outline permission.

The officer did reassure councillors that details of adequate fire safety measures will be required as part of Building Regulations Approval.

The scheme was approved unanimously by SK councillors yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

A mixture of two and three bedroom homes will be built, including two-storey dwellings and bungalows.

Four of the 17 homes are designated as "affordable rented dwellings".

The site contains a number of trees along the southern boundary with Gorse Lane, which are protected by a group Tree Preservation Order that also includes trees to the east of the application site.