A planning application has been submitted for a 199-house development in a village near Grantham.

The proposal would see 199 homes built on an 8.53 hectare site in Corby Glen, to the south of Bourne Road, with Swinstead Road to the north.

Of the 199 dwellings in the plans, 60 would be designated as affordable housing, according to the application submitted by David Wilson Homes.

An example of David Wilson Homes housing, image via SKDC planning. (51654589)

The land is currently used for agricultural purposes and lies adjacent to a 66-house development that was approved back in January.

According to the applicant, "formal and informal engagement has been undertaken throughout the design process with various stakeholders", which includes Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council, Corby Glen Parish Council and local residents.

The development would be situated just 500m from Charles Read Academy and lies to the south east of the village.

The application said: "The proposed development will enhance the overall character and appearance of the local area and that a distinctive new place will be created which combines a high quality built environment with attractive soft landscaping and the retention of existing landscape features."

The plans also include a proposed network of new pedestrian and cycle routes that connect Bourne Road and Swinstead Road, as well as the new adjacent housing development.