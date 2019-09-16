Plans for 205 homes near 'noisy' factory in Grantham approved

Councillors at South Kesteven District Council have given the go ahead to plans for 205 homes near a ‘noisy’ packaging factory in Grantham.

Members of the authority’s planning committee approved David, Jack and William Balderson’s outline plan to build the homes on land off Somerby Hill.

The submission of the plans follows the rejection and appeal of a previous application for 250 homes on the grounds of the noise impact from the nearby Andapak factory.

Plans for 2015 homes have been approved. (16559156)

They include a minimum 30m distance between the nearby factory and houses, an acoustic fence, acoustic glazing and noise insulation works to the factory

itself.

The developers said they had improved the design to tackle the issues raised in the previous application.

Council officer Phil Moore told members: “I can’t stress enough [the appeal decision] is a very important material consideration and must be taken into account.”

South Kesteven’s environmental health team said the mitigation proposed by the developers was acceptable, with conditions limiting the noise levels to 52 decibels.

Founded in 1970, Andapak is a manufacturer of corrugated paper sacks and bags.

Michael Robson, on behalf of the applicant, said all issues had been “interrogated and no issues were raised at the time.”

Coun Peter Armstrong, on behalf of Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, asked for various issues to be kept in mind as the plans were taken forward including flooding, impact on the highways and play areas to be included on site.

As part of the approval, councillors asked for nearly £1.4 million towards improvements to local facilities.

They have also requested that views of St Wulfram’s spire be kept.