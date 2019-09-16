Plans for 205 homes near 'noisy' factory in Grantham approved
Councillors at South Kesteven District Council have given the go ahead to plans for 205 homes near a ‘noisy’ packaging factory in Grantham.
Members of the authority’s planning committee approved David, Jack and William Balderson’s outline plan to build the homes on land off Somerby Hill.
The submission of the plans follows the rejection and appeal of a previous application for 250 homes on the grounds of the noise impact from the nearby Andapak factory.
They include a minimum 30m distance between the nearby factory and houses, an acoustic fence, acoustic glazing and noise insulation works to the factory
itself.
The developers said they had improved the design to tackle the issues raised in the previous application.
Council officer Phil Moore told members: “I can’t stress enough [the appeal decision] is a very important material consideration and must be taken into account.”
South Kesteven’s environmental health team said the mitigation proposed by the developers was acceptable, with conditions limiting the noise levels to 52 decibels.
Founded in 1970, Andapak is a manufacturer of corrugated paper sacks and bags.
Michael Robson, on behalf of the applicant, said all issues had been “interrogated and no issues were raised at the time.”
Coun Peter Armstrong, on behalf of Londonthorpe and Harrowby Without Parish Council, asked for various issues to be kept in mind as the plans were taken forward including flooding, impact on the highways and play areas to be included on site.
As part of the approval, councillors asked for nearly £1.4 million towards improvements to local facilities.
They have also requested that views of St Wulfram’s spire be kept.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.