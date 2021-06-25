A planning application has been submitted for a residential development of 29 dwellings.

The proposed houses would be built on a site at 1 Station Approach in Ancaster, behind the Railway Inn pub.

The 0.58 hectare site’s current use is an active transport depot for AC William’s fleet of coaches.

Planning Applications (12078486)

The proposal has been driven by an opportunity for AC Williams to relocate, which it said would not represent any loss of employment as a direct result of the proposal.

Nine of the proposed homes would be designated as social, affordable, intermediate rent or affordable home ownership, with the remaining market housing consisting of 20 two and three bed properties