A planning application for 66 new homes, mostly for first-time buyers, in a village has been lodged.

Allison Homes has submitted plans for a new development to the north of Doddington Lane, Claypole, which would comprise of 66 homes.

Forty six of these new houses would be designated as "first homes", while the other 20 proposed properties would be market housing.

The site access point on Doddington Lane. Image via Google Streetview (58687485)

The site in question, around three hectares in size, sits to the south of Claypole and has been subject to previous applications for major housing developments.

In May 2019, a full planning application was submitted for a 78-home development, intended for occupation by those aged 55years and above.

However, this was withdrawn two months later based on "input from the case officer regarding the tenure mix and feedback received from Claypole Church of England Primary School during the consultation process".

A map of the proposed site. Credit: SKDC Planning (58687489)

The application added: "The primary school response identified capacity for additional children (180 capacity / 155 on the roll in 2018/2019) and that they would welcome new housing development in the village in order to support and maintain the school."

In April 2021, another application was submitted on the site, this time for 74 family properties, in response to the "schooling need", but this was also withdrawn in November 2021.

The current planned development is described as "a good mix of two, three and four bed properties with one storey bungalows adjacent to the boundary of existing dwellings to the north".

The application said: "There is clear evidence of local housing need and suitable local connection provisions can be included within the S106 Agreement to ensure the affordable housing will meet this need. No more suitable sites are available in Claypole."