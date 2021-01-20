A proposed 66-house development has won the approval of a planning committee.

Larkfleet Homes wants to build a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties on land next to Corby Glen Fire Station.

The 2.65 hectare site, made up of two fields, is part of a wider slice of land which could eventually bring an extra 250 homes to the village.

Speaking at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council's planning committee on Wednesday (January 20), Coun Phil Dilks (Ind - Deeping St James) said he particularly welcomed sustainability mentioned in the planning application, which could see measures used to make the development more water-efficient, and electric car charging points installed.

It was pointed out that with a primary and secondary school, a shop and two pubs, the village was well equipped for more residents.

Coun Ian Selby (unaligned - Grantham Harrowby), a former pupil of the Charles Read secondary school in Corby Glen, was pleased the nearby development would support pupil numbers.

He added: "I also like the new east-west road through the development, which would link Bourne Road with Swinstead Road and allow people to travel between the two without going into the middle of the village, where the junction involves a horrible turn."

While three councillors noted there were no bungalows planned in the housing mix, they were satisfied by Hannah Guy, planning manager for Larkfleet Homes, that the properties were designed as 'lifetime homes' suited to all generations.

Councillors voiced disappointment that a 30mph speed limit is unlikely to include the stretch of Bourne Road on which one of the development entrances sits until homes are built and occupied.

All 12 councillors attending the virtual meeting voted in favour of the full planning application.