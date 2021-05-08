Plans have been submitted for a 74-dwelling housing development in Claypole.

The proposal, submitted by Larkfleet Homes, would see the construction of 74 houses on land to the north of Doddington Lane. Thirty per cent of these houses would be affordable.

The site is three hectares of greenfield land to the south-east of Claypole. The homes would be a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties, including bungalows.

Planning Applications (12078486)

A similar application, also submitted by Larkfleet and which proposed 78 homes on land north of Doddington Lane, was previously recommended for refusal by planning officers, as the development went into open greenfield land “beyond the existing pattern of development”.

A proposal for 16 new affordable homes was also recently submitted and validated by the Platform Housing Group on the western boundary of the site.

The application said: “The development proposals will bring additional children into the village to support and maintain the existing village school.

“It is judged that the development proposals will not give rise to any significant adverse material planning impact, and will importantly deliver a residential development that is of the highest design quality, sensitive to its village locality and integrates well with its surrounding built and natural environment.”