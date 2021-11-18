Plans for 74 homes to be built in a Lincolnshire village have been withdrawn after council officers recommended they should be refused.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee was told today (Thursday) Larkfleet Homes had withdrawn its plans for land north of Doddington Road in Claypole.

Officers had said it would not fit in with the area and that it had failed to get support or prove it would meet local needs.

Plans for 74 homes in Claypole have been withdrawn. (53176244)

Councillor Ian Selby, however, criticised that members were only told of the withdrawal on the day of the meeting.

“Members here are all very busy and it’s very time consuming reading these agendas, it would have been nice if we could have had some sort of notice so we could spend our time and a bit more productively on other items,” he said.

Officers said it had only been withdrawn on Tuesday, but said they would look to communicate better in the future.

The plans included a mix of houses and bungalows ranging from two to four bedrooms, with 30 per cent classed as “affordable”.

The plans had received objections from Claypole Parish Council, the ward councillor and 14 members of the public.

Concerns included the “inappropriate location”, plans being disproportionate to the size of Claypole, the loss of greenfield land, highway safety and public transport.