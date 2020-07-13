Plans for art gallery at Grimsthorpe Castle near Grantham look likely to be approved by South Kesteven District Council
Published: 17:18, 13 July 2020
| Updated: 17:24, 13 July 2020
Councillors will be asked to approve a new art gallery in the grounds of Grimsthorpe Castle next week.
The proposals, by the Grimsthorpe and Drummond Castle Trust, will go before South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday, July 22.
The new gallery will be built near to the Old Coach House and will include alterations to the Grade II listed building as well as improvements to existing visitor facilities.
More by this authorDaniel Jaines, Local Democracy Reporter
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)