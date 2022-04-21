Planning permission has been requested to use a piece of land to store caravans.

A planning application has been submitted requesting to change the use of a piece of land on Folkingham Road, Hanby.

The 0.28 square metre site is currently used for agricultural purposes as a farmyard area to the east of the stables.

Credit: Mike Sibthorp Planning, site location plan (56151369)

The plan proposes spaces for 45 caravans and other leisure vehicles, such as motor homes.

It is noted in the planning statement that there is a buoyant national demand for secure caravan storage facilities, as the theft of caravans from domestic driveways is becoming more common, and more insurers insisting people to store their caravans at secure locations.